The Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks were looking to hand Charles City their first conference loss of the year in a game on Friday.
Maya Willey was the pitcher in the circle for the Go-Hawks as she looked to cap off a strong week in the circle.
The first batter of the game for Charles City slapped a high fly ball to the shortstop but a miscommunication saw the ball hit the ground. The drop led to a steal and a runner on second with no outs.
Willey fired back though with three straight strikeouts to strand the runner on second base with no damage done.
The Go-Hawks went down in order in the bottom of the first to leave the score tied 0-0.
Willey stayed strong with another strikeout to sit down the Comets in order.
The Go-Hawks Kasey Fox drew a two-out walk to get a runner on base. Fox was stranded on first though with the threat of runs averted.
The pitching for the Go-Hawks was a highlight of the night with Willey striking out two more batters in the top of the third. The two strikeouts brought her total to six through three inning pitched.
Willey helped out her own cause with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the third to break the scoreless tie.
Emma Thompson hit an infield single that put runners on first and second with one out in the inning. The runners moved to second and third but W-SR couldn’t get them across the plate and ended the inning ahead 1-0.
Charles City started off the top of the fourth with a triple to center field. A wild pitch to the next batter tied the game up 1-1. Willey got one strikeout in the inning and didn’t allow another runner in the inning.
Fox started the inning with a one-out single in the bottom of the fourth. The Go-Hawks then went on a one out rally. Mary Carolus loaded the bases with a single. Willey got an RBI off an errant throw from the third basemen trying to get the runner out at home that allowed the Go-Hawks to take the lead back 2-1.
With the bases still loaded, Natalie Black added another run with an RBI single to go up 3-1. Thompson blew things open for W-SR with a grand slam to left-center field to end the scoring for the inning and put the score at 7-1.
The fifth inning was uneventful for both teams. Willey sat the Comets down in order, adding her eighth strikeout of the night.
Carolus ended the bottom half of the inning with a hard hit ball that went right to the third basemen.
Charles City started their comeback in the top of the sixth inning. A fielder’s choice by W-SR allowed one run to score. A couple of batters later, the Comets blasted a two-run home run to center field to move the score to 7-4.
Although W-SR’s young defense has struggled throughout the year, they stepped up. The defense made two good plays to help limit the scoring to three and strand runners at second and third.
Willey started off the bottom half of the inning by reaching first on an error. Thompson was close to adding her second home run of the night but settled for an RBI single. The run extended W-SR’s lead to 8-4.
After Lilly Stough reached first on a dropped third strike, there were runners on first and second with two outs. Addison Harn hit an RBI single to end the scoring for both teams with the score 9-4.
Willey finished the game off in style with her 10th strikeout to add a win to her home run earlier in the game.
The win moved W-SR’s record to 4-9 on the season and they will play Tuesday against Crestwood in an away game.