On Thursday, Mr. Applegate’s fifth-period Go-Hawk Manufacturing class was putting their talents to use constructing a picnic shelter by the WSR Tennis Courts. This shelter will serve as a shaded seating area and shelter from the elements. This project should be ready for use by the first week of May. A very talented group of students!
Go-Hawk manufacturing class uses talents to construct picnic shelter
