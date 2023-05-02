Waverly’s Green Bridge is now in the history books but a memento of the iconic truss structure, which towered on the south side of town for 104 years, will keep its memory for generations to come.
A commemorative installation of the historic bridge was placed in Brookwood Park, on the south bank of the Cedar River on Monday.
The piece was designed and fabricated by a student team at Go-Hawk Manufacturing, the business arm of the industrial technology class at the high school.
The steel sculpture is overlooking the river and facing a fence where the approach to the bridge once stood.
Bryan Benham, the W-SR high school industrial technology teacher, said this is by far the biggest city-related project his students have worked on in his 20 years at the district.
He estimated the bridge memorial piece weighs about 2,000 pounds, and the sheer size and shape, along with its weight, created challenges for the fabrication team, he added.
Before the students could work with the old steel salvage, the paint needed to be removed.
“We had to come with a whole different system of ventilation before we could remove the paint,” he said.
Some steel segments were so rusty that Benham had to add additional reinforcements to make it safe.
The Waverly Historic Preservation Commission (WHPC) reviewed several alternatives prepared by Benham’s colleague, Ben Applegate, who took a more active part in the design stage of the project.
“We decided to utilize a corner piece of the actual structure and then create some legs to make it free standing and safe,” Benham said.
A bronze plaque, approximately 3 feet wide, with an engraved image of the bridge and a brief history, was commissioned by the Waverly City Council. The city contributed $10,000 and the WHPC raised matching funds through the Northeast Iowa Community Foundation.
The plaque will be installed next week and revealed at 10:30 a.m. on May 13, at Brookwood Park. The public is invited to attend.
The celebration, which will be hosted by the WHPC, will include an unveiling of the plaque as well as the announcement of three awards for historic preservation: two for private homes and one for a downtown business, said Karen Lehmann, one of the commissioners.
“May is National Preservation month, the mayor issued a proclamation honoring historic preservation and we have an annual program where we present the awards,” she said.
This year’s program holds a special significance for the community as it wraps up several years of planning, fundraising and development of three projects in celebrating the legacy of the bridge: a public art installation in South Riverside Park called “Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars,” which features 3D images of the historic and contemporary bridge; two descriptive signs in the same location, and now the soon-to-be-installed plaque on the bridge memorial.
“We will honor the Go-Hawk Manufacturing students and we will unveil the plaque,” Lehmann said.
Benham, the industrial technology teacher, said it is fitting to invite the students who appreciate the invitation as they had put many hours of hard work into the project. It took three months to do the fabrication but the overall work, starting from the design, took “almost a year,” Benham estimates.
“We wanted to preserve the intent of the bridge as much as we could,” Benham added.
He said the original piece they worked with carried the scars of time.
“It was in such poor condition,” he said, “it tells the tale of why we needed the bridge gone.”
As a student, Benham walked across the bridge to school and back daily. A 1996 graduate of W-SR, he cherishes many precious memories from his youth and working on the bridge memorial has brought many of them back.
For his students, and especially for the core group that worked on the fabrication,Tristan Geary, Jack Thorson, Derek Bienemann and Henry Litwiller, all seniors with the exception of Thorson, that emotional connection was not there since they did not recall the bridge in operation.
The final span of the bridge was removed in December of 2021. The pilings were first installed in 1917 and the green paint was added in 1962. The bridge became part of the National Historic Register in 2018, but was de-listed after the demolition.
“It was fun to work on it,” Benham said.