As the window for current high school seniors opened to sign their National Letters of Intent for several intercollegiate sports, two Waverly-Shell Rock students inked their names to make their choices official on Nov. 10.
Avery Beckett will be continuing her volleyball career at the University of South Dakota, while Aiden Riggins will join the current defending national champion Iowa Hawkeyes wrestling team.
Beckett completed her senior season with a team-leading 427 kills with a .332 hitting efficiency and also recorded 30 blocks at the net with 146 digs defensively to go with four aces at the service line.
Beckett said while her signing made her choice to be a Coyote official, she already felt it was such before putting pen to paper.
“I’ve been in contact with the coaches and stuff since I committed,” Beckett said. “It wasn’t a huge thing, like, ‘Oh, it just happened.’ It happened a while ago.”
She said the recruiting process occurred during the pandemic, but the USD recruiter kept in touch with her throughout.
“I kind of already knew that this was my top school,” Beckett said. “Once I came in contact with them, I knew I was going to get offered. It was over for everyone else honestly.”
She picked South Dakota over UNI and Wisconsin-Green Bay. She plans to major in biology once she gets to Vermillion. The ‘Yotes play in the Summit League for all sports but football, where they’re in the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
Beckett said that her interaction with Leanne Williamson and her staff at a camp between her freshman and sophomore years sold her to USD.
“I want to leave a positive impact (at W-SR), so everyone… I want everyone to like me, honestly,” she said. “I want my record (single-season kills in 2020) to stay in everyone’s memory.”
Riggins, who is the defending Class 3A state champion at 152 pounds, has a 114-5 record entering his senior campaign. He was previously a runner-up as a sophomore at 132 pounds and third place at 106 as a freshman.
He said that he was at peace when he committed to Tom Brands’ squad.
“It’s just finally signing the papers, making it official, it feels pretty good to get that process over,” Riggins said. “Now, all I have to worry about is this upcoming season. After that, just going out to college and getting my schoolwork done and wrestling for the best of my ability for Iowa.”
He said he had bonded with some of the members of the team, and that helped him make his choice to keep his colors black and gold.
“It felt like the team I have here now at W-SR,” he said. “Everyone’s a family, supports each other, likes to hang out, all of that stuff. It felt like (the Hawkeyes) hanging out.
“Then I got there on the visit and kind of experienced it all, and I’ve been going down to Iowa City. I just felt it was the right place to me, it felt like W-SR, and I want to continue on in college and basically be the most successful after high school.”
Riggins also visited South Dakota prior to settling on Iowa. He also had interest from other major Division I programs.
“I liked what they had to show me and all that stuff,” he said. “Those were all exciting, but Iowa was, I mean, I didn’t start working out there… it was around when I started my visits. It was pretty cool working out with the guys and how they interacted with each other, but I didn’t know that where I wanted to go, because I hadn’t experienced the other teams’ cultures.
“Iowa felt mostly like the team I have now. Experiencing that more in person helped me out. Finally, on the visit, I figured out it was the place for me. I could be part of the family there.”
Riggins had originally thought about studying medicine to become an orthopedic surgeon or physical therapy but has pivoted to real estate.
“I’m rethinking my decision, but I have a lot of time to do (general education classes) when I get there and declare my major in the following year,” he said.
He said the other big schools gradually started to take notice during his junior year as well as at tournaments like the annual freestyle tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.
“Once I started in cadet trials, once I started making it bigger, making some noise, that’s when they started contacting me,” Riggins said. “Dealing with them — I just started talking with the coaches — I could kind of tell what kind of programs wanted me and didn’t want me based on how they talked to me, what they said to me, what they talked about wrestling, I could tell what their goals were.
“Just trying to list the pros and cons of each school was pretty helpful, what would best fit me, because I want to go there and wrestle to the best of my abilities and win national championships at whichever school I chose… and also help me in the future past wrestling, what I’m going to do for school and all of that stuff.”