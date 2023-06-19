The Waverly-Shell Rock baseball and softball teams have been battling in the Northeast Iowa Conference and moving their way up the standings.
W-SR baseball vs Waukon
On Friday, the Go-Hawk baseball team travelled to Waukon for a tough conference test.
In game one of the double header, Waukon was able to take a 1-0 lead after the first inning.
In the third and fourth innings, the Go-Hawks were able to score two runs in each inning to take the 4-1 lead.
The sixth inning saw W-SR score three more runs and in the seventh, they crossed two more runs and they took game one, 9-1.
In game two, the Indians were able to score four runs in the second inning to take the 4-0 lead.
W-SR responded in the third inning with a run of their own, but it wasn’t enough as Waukon was able to win game two 4-1.
The Go-Hawks are now 10-4 in conference play and they are half a game ahead of rival Decorah.
W-SR softball vs Charles City
Also on Friday, the Go-Hawk softball team travelled to Charles City to take on the Comets.
The first five innings were scoreless for both teams, but in the sixth inning, the Go-Hawks were finally able to break through.
They were able to cross four runs in the inning and in the seventh inning, W-SR crossed three more runs to win 7-0.
Sally Gade went 1-4 with an RBI. Natalie Beck, Emma Thompson, Megan Heyer and Brittney Bodensteiner all also had an RBI.
The Go-Hawks are now 4-4 in conference play and sit in second place, half a game ahead of New Hampton and two-and-a-half games behind first place Decorah.