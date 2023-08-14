If you have been to a Waverly-Shell Rock event in the last year, the student section was probably wearing shirts that had a Go-Hawk labeling them “The Nest.”
The Nest was the brainchild of the W-SR Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and their effort to get more students to games.
“My favorite thing we did last year was the Nest,” senior Brenna Bodensteiner said. “We did a bunch of t-shirts and had people donate to it. Having a name for it has been my favorite part. It’s not just, ‘Hey I’m going to be in the student section later,’ it’s ‘I’ll be at the Nest later,’ which makes it cool and more fun for people.”
While SAAC is required at all NCAA colleges, it is not a requirement for high schools. But athletic director Greg Bodensteiner, brought his experience from Loras College to W-SR.
“When I was in college at Loras, I was a part of SAAC,” Greg said. “The NCAA requires all colleges to have one. So when I took over as the athletic director, I felt that it was a great experience and a cool opportunity.
“I wanted to have a way to have more of an open door to our student-athletes and if they wanted to come and talk to me, they could. It was also a good way to create relationships with certain student-athletes and that’s happened to an extent, but what really has happened is we’ve asked those kids to take some leadership roles and they’ve just run with it.”
Wesley Hubbard and Brenna are two members of the group who are returning this year. Both had different roles throughout the years, but it was always the same goal: To get more people to games.
“My role is to just help out wherever they need me,” Hubbard said. “It’s a lot easier to help when you aren’t in a sport, and I’m not currently in a winter sport. They usually utilize kids that might have some open time during a season. My job is to get kids to events, support those events and making sure that the cheers and the chants are clean.”
For Brenna, getting the younger students to games and getting them to understand the culture that is trying to be built through the student section will be the biggest undertaking this season.
“My role is just to get kids out to games,” Brenna said. “Our biggest thing this year is to get the younger students there because they might not understand the importance of it. Showing those underclassmen those things means we can grow the culture and get even more people to events.”
Visually, the committee has created sportsmanship videos that are shown before indoor home games, banners that explain what good sportsmanship is and decide on the theme nights for games.
Each student had to sign a conduct form to get a student section t-shirt.
“We have the t-shirts, but they had to sign an agreement that they were going to represent the Nest in a way that was up to the expectations put forward by that group,” Greg said. “What was the impact of that? I’m not too sure, but it’s there as a reminder and it’s easier to go back when we do maybe have some small issues and say, ‘Hey, you signed an agreement to uphold these standards.’
“Last year before one of the volleyball games, they generated some sponsors and got pizza for all the students that attended the game. We also just simply ask the group to ask friends to attend events to generate some more interest.”
For Hubbard, putting together enough people to get a fan bus for away games was one of his favorite parts about last year.
“Taking buses up to watch games and taking a bunch of guys up to Decorah to watch that game really helped out our basketball team,” Hubbard said. “Seeing them chant really loud and doing our part to help out the team was amazing to be a part of.”
Within the student section, it tends to go seniors at the front and descending grade-level the higher up the stands. Brenna is looking forward to being at the front of the student section this year.
“Sometimes it feels like if you’re not a senior, it’s harder to be a leader in those scenarios,” Brenna said. “I’m really excited to not hold back in that aspect because I feel like I’m a natural leader, so being able to lead people up front and show them the right way to do that, I’m really excited for it.”