DES MOINES — They’ve wrestled all season, taken on all comers, and now, the time has come for the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team to potentially defend their Class 3A team title at the Iowa State Wrestling Championships.
But everything now has to fall perfectly into place like a Tetris game for the Go-Hawks to win their fourth in a row. They currently six points behind Waukee Northwest in second place, and just three points ahead of perennial rival Southeast Polk.
Both the Go-Hawks and Wolves have four finalists, and the Rams have three, but SEP has more wrestlers going for third place than W-SR and Northwest.
That all happens Saturday morning before the bright lights of Championship Saturday shine on the four finalists for the Go-Hawks, the four for the Wolves and three for the Rams.
Waverly-Shell Rock will be represented on the big stage Saturday by Ryder Block at 138 pounds, the nation’s best 160-pounder Aiden Riggins, the state’s No. 1 195-pounder McCrae Hagarty, and No. 1-rated heavyweight Jake Walker. Block (major decision), Riggins (technical fall) and Hagarty (pin) all dominated their semifinal opponents, while Walker got a late reversal to take a 2-1 decision over Luke Vonderhaar of Pleasant Valley.
Walker said being a smart wrestler was the key to making the championship round.
“Just taking good shots, being selective, knowing what’s there and what’s not,” Walker said. “If I take bad shots on a kid that big, I know that wouldn’t go well for me. Just taking good shots, being able to finish quickly and just battling.”
Walker will next face Ben Reiland of Norwalk for the championship at the end of the night.
The Go-Hawks semifinal run started when Block earned a 19-10 major decision against Lucas Bruhl, of Ankeny Centennial, at 138 pounds. He goes on to wrestle West Des Moines Dowling’s Jacob Frost.
Block was feeling great after the victory.
“I feel like I’m wrestling pretty well and moving a lot on my feet,” Block said after the bout. “I’m hitting my attacks clean, I’m finishing good, and there’s not much more else I can say. I’ve got one more, so I’ve got to focus up for that one.
“Whenever the weekend’s over, we’ll look at everything I’ve did well, but right now, we’re looking right at the next one.”
He said he followed the advice of assistant coach Brett Wieland throughout the match.
“He’s always in my ear telling me something,” Block said. “Just listening to my coaching and doing what I’m best at and keep wrestling for those 6 minutes. I’m doing pretty good if I’m keeping my head in it and wrestling those 6 minutes. It’s just listening to what he’s saying and it’s my third trip to the state semis, so the nerves and stuff — not to say it’s not there — but it’s dumbed down from when I was a freshman freaking out about it.”
Riggins was his usual dominant self, recording a 16-1 technical fall at 160 pounds in 3 minutes, 59 seconds to defeat Christian Stanek of Cedar Rapids Xavier. The two met at the district meet in Marshalltown six days prior, which Riggins won by major decision, 13-1.
“I felt after that match, I could score a few more points if I cleaned up some finishes and didn’t take as much time on top getting my turns,” Riggins said Friday. “I felt I got my shots with a good finish, clean finish, and on top, I was going to work on that tilt, and then we worked on taking it the other way if I wasn’t getting it one way. I kind of threatened that and then go back to my certain way.
“Just fixing the little things from districts and now kind of helped to make that a better match. Instead of a 13-1 major, I could get the tech for the team. That’s all good.”
Hageman was able to stop AJ Petersen of North Scott In the 195 bout in 2:58. After taking a first-period lead, the second period started with both men on their feet. Hageman then put in a double-leg shot and got Petersen turned to his back.
After a few moments of struggle, the referee slapped the mat to award Hageman the victory. The Go-Hawk junior will take on Bradley Hill of Bettendorf on Saturday night.
Hageman thought he was well-prepared for Petersen.
“I got here and got ready, and then I got out there and wrestled,” Hageman said.
He said on the finishing takedown, he kept Petersen’s legs and drove him over his shoulder.
“I got my arm bar and just ran him over,” he continued. “He had a strong neck, so he just stayed up for a while. Eventually, (the referee) called the pin.”
Meanwhile, five other Go-Hawks are wrestling for placements Saturday morning. Zane Behrends (113) and Bas Diaz (145) are in the consolation semifinals with a chance at third place, while Braxen Westendorf (120), Carter Fecht (132) and Cayden Langreck (152) will go for seventh place just after noon.
CLASS 3A
TEAM SCORES (Top 10)
1. Waukee Northwest 133
2. Waverly-Shell Rock 127
3. Southeast Polk 124
4. West Des Moines Dowling 77
5. Bettendorf 75
6. Iowa City West 73
7. Fort Dodge 61.5
8. Linn-Mar 52.5
9. Indianola 48.5
10. Iowa City High 44.5
SESSION SIX RESULTS (W-SR only)
113 — Consolation Round 3: Zane Behrends (WSR) dec. Steele Diercks (Bett), 6-2.
120 — Consolation Round 3: Nate Bierma (WDM Valley) dec. Braxten Westendorf (WSR), 9-5.
132 — Consolation Round 3: Ty Solverson (Boone) dec. Carter Fecht (WSR), 3-2.
138 — Semifinal: Ryder Block (WSR) major dec. Lucas Bruhl (Ankeny Centennial), 19-10.
145 — Consolation Round 3: Bas Diaz (WSR) pinned Dom Rubino (WNW), 1:30
152 — Consolation Round 3: Braden Blackorby (Johnston) major dec. Cayden Langreck (WSR), 13-2
160 — Semifinal: Aiden Riggins tech fall Christian Stanek (CR Xavier), 16-1, 3:59
195 — Semifinal: McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned AJ Petersen (North Scott), 2:58
285 — Semifinal: Jake Walker (WSR) dec. Luke Vonderhaar (Pleasant Valley), 2-1.