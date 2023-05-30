WAVERLY - The Waverly-Shell Rock softball team was looking to get back in the win column on Friday against Mason City.
In the top of the first inning, the RiverHawks were able to load the bases, but Maya Willey was rock solid in the circle and forced a two-out groundout to third to end the inning with no runs scored.
Mary Carolus drew a two-out walk in the bottom of the first, but she was stranded on first base and the first inning ended in a 0-0 tie.
In the bottom of the second, Mason City used small ball to load the bases after two singles and a walk. Another single scored a run and they added another run to go up 2-0.
Willey left the bases loaded after two big strikeouts to limit the runs scored to two.
Natalie Beck was able to get an RBI single to get the Go-Hawks on the board, but W-SR left the bases loaded.
The RiverHawks were able to cross another run in the top of the third, but Willey stranded a runner on third with her fifth strikeout of the game.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kaysey Fox go a two-out RBI single to cut the lead to 3-2. With a runner on third, the pitch got by the catcher, which sent the runner on third home, but the ball bounced straight back to the catcher and the runner was tagged out at home.
The bottom of the sixth inning saw W-SR get the tying run to third base, but Mason City was able to fend off the attack and they went on to win 3-2.
This was the first week for head coach Kim Meyer and it was a good three games to start her coaching.
"I think that for our first week went really well," Meyer said. "Our first game was great. Losing by two in the next two games was tough. But those close losses really show us where we need to improve and it also shows that our girls are ready for that moment when it comes."
Keeping away the snowball innings is key in high school softball and that was shown on Friday during the second and third innings. W-SR was able to limit Mason City to just three runs and they stranded six runners during those innings.
"That was huge for us," Meyer said. "That happened in the last couple of games and they have figured a way to get out of it. Our girls do a great job at staying positive and making sure that no one gets down. Those moments show how tough those girls are and that will really help us down the road. "
Although the Go-Hawks went 1-2 on the week, there were a lot of bright spots for the squad.
"Our pitching was really great," Meyer said. "The first couple of innings were a little rocky, but after that, Maya was really strong at the end of the game. Our defense has also been great and they really buckled down at the end of the game. Even though we didn't score a lot of runs, we did a good job at putting the runners in the positions that we needed them to be in and as the season goes on, we will improve in that area."
Notable statlines
Natalie Beck: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 single
Kaysey Fox: 1-4, 1 RBI, 1 single
Pitching
Maya Willey: 7 innings pitched, 8 strikeouts, 8 hits, 2 earned runs. Credited with the loss
Mason City.................. 0 2 1 0 0 0 0 - 3
Waverly-Shell Rock..... 0 1 0 1 0 0 0 - 2