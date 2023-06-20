It was an exercise in frustration and elation for the Waverly-Shell Rock softball team Tuesday night at Go-Hawk Field against conference opponent, Crestwood.
They were beaten 9-5 in the first game, but came back to win a thriller in the last one.
Crestwood jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning of the first game and added six runs in the third. The Go-Hawks made it close, scoring three in the bottom of the third, but the Cadets added a couple more for insurance and won going away.
The second match was great softball from start to finish. Both pitchers, Maya Willey for W-SR and Laney Peter for Crestwood, pitched gems. W-SR did have its chances. After seven innings they would strand 13 base runners. They simply couldn’t score.
In the second inning, Ellie Heyer hit a long fly ball to center that bounced off the top of the fence for a double, but they couldn’t drive her in. Meanwhile, the Cadets scored one in the third and two in the four to once again take the lead, 3-0. Finally, in the fifth, the Go-Hawks punched through two runners, Megan Heyer and Brittany Bodensteiner, who was 4 for 5 in that final game. But the elusive tying run didn’t cross the plate.
Meanwhile Willey was shutting Crestwood down. The game went to the last three outs, with Waverly-Shell Rock trailing by one, large run. Ellie worked Peter for a walk and was moved to second by a fielder’s choice. With two outs, the tension mounted. A ground ball to short was muffed, and then in the hurry to try to get the runner, a low throw went through the first baseman’s legs. Ellie came around to score and the game was knotted up. The crowd breathed a collective sigh of relief.
Extra innings. And it was a fine night, cool and clear, very little breeze, summer. It was what softball is all about. Two high school teams playing their hearts out, plenty of drama. Though it seemed like the Go-Hawks just couldn’t catch a break, the home town fans were enthusiastic and optimistic, yelling their support.
Willey took the circle at the top of the eighth, having pitched two games. The momentum had shifted to the Go-Hawks at last. Two swinging strike outs and a lazy fly ball to center later, the table was set.
Waverly-Shell Rock sent up the meat of its order: Emma Thompson, Megan and Bodensteiner. Thompson struck out swinging, but the catcher dropped the ball and it rolled to the backstop. She was safe on first. She then stole second, somehow eluding a tag when the ball beat her to the bag. Megan’s ground ball, a fielder’s choice, sent Thompson to third.
What was in the script was a night of worry. Up came Bodensteiner. There was another infield grounder, which held Thompson on the bag. When the ball was fumbled, she broke for home. It was a close play, but she slid under the tag. Crestwood had blinked.
In the entire evening of first-rate softball, it was the only time the Go-Hawks had led, and it was the walk-off run.
In the course of the game, Megan made two dazzling plays at shortstop. She caught a flare with her back to the plate on the dead run over her shoulder, and she went deep into the hole to snag a hot smash and throw a runner out at second.
W-SR won game two 4-3.
It was softball, on a perfect June evening. It was a classic game. W-SR is now 5-5 in the conference.