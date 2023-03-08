CEDAR FALLS- Just a few weeks removed from the winter sports season, the Go-Hawk track and field athletes started their indoor season at UNI’s Dickinson Relays.
Boys
Running in the 60-meter dash was Austin Carter, who broke his personal record with a time of 7.53 seconds and finished in 69th place, best on the team.
Jameson Toma and Thomas Meyer-Lillbridge also ran with times of 7.63 and 7.76 respectively.
In the 60-meter hurdles, Toma and Cooper Ridder ran with times of 9.68 and 11.26, respectively.
The Go-Hawks had three runners in the 200. Nolan Foster was the fastest with a 24.85 to finish in 70th place. Jack Wilson ran a 25.10 and Austin Carter broke his PR with a 25.10.
Sam Freese broke his 400 PR with a 57.68 and Sam Wilson was just one-hundreth of a second behind Freese with a 57.69. Mason Hendricks rounded out the trio with a 58.34.
In the 800, Austin Solwisch had the fastest time with a 2:15.78 and Caden Kueker finished in 91st place with a 2:19.33. Marshall Meyer rounded out the three runners with a 2:30.08.
Caleb Hoins was the lone mile runner and he finished in 40th place with a 4:52.01.
Meyer-Lillbridge failed to make it over the bar in the high jump and he finished with a no height.
Jake Walker started out his senior throwing season with a 49 foot shot put, good for ninth place.
Kale Miller and Brody Williams had throws of 35 feet 10 inches and 30 feet 7.5 inches, respectively.
W-SR had two relay teams competing on Tuesday night with the 4x200 team of Wilson, Hendricks, Carson Reznicek and Foster clocking a time of 1:40.48 for a 36th place finish.
In the 4x800, the group of Hoins, Kueker, Meyer and Soldwisch ran a time of 9:13.09 to finish in 38th place.
Girls
The lady Go-Hawk track and field team competed on Monday at the Dickinson Relays.
W-SR had three runners in the 60m dash with Keiri Holmquist finishing with the best time of 8.45.
Lilly Betts and Zayah Weigel finished the race with times of 8.51 and 8.59, respectively.
In the 200, Weigel had the fastest time for W-SR, crossing the finish line with a time of 28.75.
Camryn Buseman broke her PR with a time of 30.14.
Holmquist also broke her PR, but in the 400 with a time of 1:05.46.
Sally Gade and Lucy Korth were seperated by just one-hundreth of a second, 1:11.00 and 1:11.01, respectively.
In the 800, Amelia Sampson had the quickest time for W-SR, crossing the line in 2:55.94 to finish in 101st place.
Cece Jerome broke her PR with a 2:58.20 and Jaide Bittinger ran the 800 in 3:11.47.
The 4x200 team of Buseman, Korth, Gade and Betts finished the relay in 1:59.12, good for 45th place.
In the 4x800, the quartet of Jerome, Sampson, Bittinger and Jenna Keller crossed the line in 12:26.05 to finish in 51st place.