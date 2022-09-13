In the past 15 years, the Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team has not lost to Decorah. W-SR was looking to extend the streak to 34 straight on Tuesday night.
Decorah's first set of the night went into the net, giving W-SR the 1-0 lead to start the night. A kill by Anna Stromberg extended the Go-Hawk lead to 5-2.
The Vikings were able to battle back and bring it within two, 7-5. W-SR was able to score three straight points to take a 10-5 lead. Decorah was able to battle back yet again to tie it up at 10-10.
W-SR took their first timeout of the match down 14-12. The Go-Hawks were able to retake the lead, 17-15 in set one, forcing Decorah to take a timeout.
The Vikings were able to take the lead back not too long after, 20-19. W-SR took the lead back, 21-20 after a Viking serve went long. The Go-Hawk lead was one point away from closing out the set, 24-22, before Decorah scored two points to push the set to extra points.
After being tied at 25-25, W-SR scored two points to win set one, 27-25.
Set two started off with Decorah taking an early 5-2 lead. The Vikings stayed ahead by taking a 10-5 lead. W-SR was able to bring it to within four, 14-10.
The Go-Hawks took their first timeout of the set down 18-12. W-SR was able to get within two, 22-20, before losing the set 25-23, tying the match at 1-1 in sets.
Set three was a statement set for the Go-Hawks. W-SR never allowed Decorah a chance to get close, winning the third set 25-13, taking a 2-1 set advantage.
In set four, W-SR kept their foot on the gas, taking a 5-1 lead. Decorah stayed in the match, taking a 10-9 lead, forcing W-SR to take a timeout.
After the timeout, the two teams traded points before W-SR took a 16-13 lead, forcing Decorah to take a timeout. The timeout didn't slow down the Go-Hawks as they rattled off three straight points to snag a 19-13 advantage.
Decorah took their second timeout down 21-14 late in the fourth set. After the timeout, the Vikings were able to get within four, 22-18, before losing the set 25-19, and the match 3-1.
Waverly-Shell Rock ............. 27 23 25 25 - 3
Decorah .............................. 25 25 13 19 - 1