MARSHALLTOWN - After a tough first week to the year, the Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team steadied the ship a bit on Thursday night in Marshalltown.
In match one of the day against Columbus Catholic, the Go-Hawks dropped set one, 15-21, but they bounced back for a gutsy 22-20 win in set two. With the winner of set three winning the match, the Go-Hawks got it done with a 15-9 win over the Sailors.
Sydney Bienemann had 19 assists to lead the way and Katelyn Eggena finished with seven kills. Delilah Kroymann was close behind with six.
In match two against Solon, the Spartans were able to come away with the 2-0 (12-21, 14-21) win over the Go-Hawks.
Bienemann had 10 assists and Eggena finished with just three kills. Dawn Meyer-Lillbridge was solid on defense with seven digs against Solon.
In the night cap against host Marshalltown, W-SR got down to business and jumped out to a 1-0 lead after taking set one 21-11.
The Bobcats responded with a dominant set of their own and they tied it back up at 1-1 after taking set two 12-21. Wanting that second win of the day, the Go-Hawks battled for a 15-8 set win to take the match 2-1.
Bienemann was strong with 20 assists and Eggena led with six kills. Emma Thompson and Kroymann were close behind with five apiece.
W-SR is now 2-4 on the season and they will be playing in Mount Vernon over the weekend against some tough competition.