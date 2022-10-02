Waverly- Waverly-Shell Rock welcomed some of the top team across all classes to the Go-Hawk gym on Saturday.
W-SR vs Winterset
The Go-Hawks opened pool play against the Winterset Huskies. In set one, W-SR took 8-6 and 14-11 leads. The Huskies took a timeout down 17-12 but it was for naught as the Go-Hawks took set one 21-17.
Winterset came out in set two and took a 5-2 lead. The Go-Hawks tightened the gap to 9-6 before taking a 13-11 lead. The Huskies took a timeout down 17-12 again and came back to be down just one, 18-17. W-SR was able to fend off the Huskies and win set two 21-19 and the set 2-0.
Denver vs Cedar Rapids Jefferson
The fourth ranked Cyclones took on the J-Hawks for their first match of the day.
Denver was able to take an early 6-3 lead before the J-Hawks tightened it to 10-9. Jefferson took a timeout down 16-14 but the Cyclones kept the J-Hawks at bay to take set one 21-19.
The J-Hawks came out firing in set two, taking an early 6-1 lead before extending that to 13-5, forcing the Cyclones to take a timeout. Jefferson continued to dominate the set, taking set two 21-11 and force a decisive set three.
In set three, Denver jumped out to a 6-2 lead. The J-Hawks came back and scored the next four of the next seven points to force the Cyclones to take a timeout ahead 9-6. Denver closed out the set with a 15-11 win, 2-1 in the match.
W-SR vs Nevada
W-SR was looking to make it two in-a-row in the morning against Nevada.
The Go-Hawks were able to take a 5-4 early lead but Nevada took the lead back, 11-8. Ellie Thompson rose up for a huge kill to bring it to within four, 14-10.
The Cubs took 18-16 and 20-14 leads but the Go-Hawks weren't going down without a fight, scoring the next five points to trail 20-19. The comeback was stopped when Nevada took the next point, winning set one 21-19.
W-SR took an early 6-4 lead but called a timeout down 10-7 in the middle of the set. The Cubs continued to stretch the lead to 15-8 and 17-11 before winning set two and sweeping the Go-Hawks 21-15.
Denver vs Xavier
In the Cyclones second match of pool play, it took on the top ranked team in 4A, Xavier.
Denver dropped the first set 21-9 but put up a better fight in set two, 21-17, getting swept 2-0.
W-SR vs AGWSR
The Go-Hawks had another tough test against the 12th ranked team in 1A, AGWSR, in the second round of pool play.
The Cougars took an early 5-3 lead over the Go-Hawks before W-SR tightened the gap to 10-8.
W-SR took their first lead of the match, 15-13 before the Cougars took a timeout down 18-16. Thompson ended the first set with a big kill and giving the Go-Hawks the first set 21-16.
In set two, the Go-Hawks took an early 5-3 lead over the Cougars. W-SR took a timeout down 10-6 before bringing it to within two, 12-10. The Go-Hawks kept the second set close, 16-15 before the Cougars took set two 21-16.
In set three, AGWSR took a slim 5-4 lead before W-SR stormed back to take a 9-6 lead. The Go-Hawks won set three, 15-12 and the match 2-1.
Denver vs Crestwood
Denver was looking to bounce back against Crestwood in their second round of pool play.
The Cyclones took an early 5-3 lead before the Cadets came back to tie it 9-9. Denver took the lead back 15-12, before taking set one 21-15.
Crestwood came out in the second set and took a 4-0 lead over the Cyclones before Denver came back to tie it 5-5. The even match continued at 10-10 before Denver took a slim 14-12 lead.
The Cyclones stepped on the gas taking a 19-13 lead before taking set two 21-19 and sweeping the Cadets.
W-SR vs Iowa City Liberty
The number one ranked team in 5A, Iowa City Liberty was the next squad on the list for the Go-Hawks.
W-SR kept it close with the Lightning in set one but dropped the set 21-16. The Go-Hawks nearly took set two, but got swept by the top-ranked team 21-19, 2-0.
Denver vs Mount Vernon
The Cyclones had another tough test against the number three ranked team in 3A, Mount Vernon, to close out their pool play.
Mount Vernon shut down the powerful Cyclone attack in set one, winning 21-9. Set two was much more competitive but Denver fell 21-18, getting swept by the Mustangs.
W-SR vs Denver
In the first round of tournament play, the Go-Hawks and Cyclones faced off with matches going to 25.
In set one, Denver fended off W-SR and took the set 25-17. In the second set of the best-of-three match, the Cyclones won 25-21.
Denver vs New Hampton
In the final match of the day for the silver bracket championship, Denver took on the Chickasaws from New Hampton.
Denver dominated in the first set, winning 25-14 and taking a 1-0 match advantage. In set two, New Hampton made it a closer set but the Cyclones prevailed for a 25-22 win to win the silver bracket.