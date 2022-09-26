Waverly-Shell Rock athletics capped off homecoming week with a volleyball tournament in Boone on Saturday.
The ninth-ranked Go-Hawks opened their day with a matchup against Ames. Against the Little Cyclones, W-SR swept 21-9 and 21-18 for a 2-0 match win.
Algona was the next team that W-SR faced and that match went the same way that the match against Ames went. The Go-Hawks swept 21-13 and 21-16 to start their day 2-0.
The Panthers from Knoxville was the first team to hand the Go-Hawks a loss in three sets. W-SR was able to take set two 21-15 after dropping set one 21-18. In the decisive third set, Knoxville came away with the tight 15-13 and 2-1 match win.
W-SR bounced back immediately in their match against Clarion-Goldfield. The Go-Hawks took set one 21-16 and set two 21-17 for the 2-0 sweep. The win gave W-SR the opportunity to have a rematch over Knoxville for the championship.
The Go-Hawks fired back at the Panthers with a 21-16 set one win. In set two, W-SR ran away with a 21-14 and 2-0 match sweep to win the tournament.
Averi Weichers led the way with 27 kills and Ellie Thompson wasn’t far behind with 25 kills.
W-SR will be in action next against New Hampton on Tuesday.