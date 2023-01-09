La Crosse, Wis.- The Go-Hawk wrestling team was looking for a good showing at The Clash, which included some of the top teams from around the nation.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Faribault (Minn.)
The Go-Hawks started off its tournament in Bracket B against Faribault from Minn.
132 — JT Hausen (Faribault) over Zane Behrends (Waverly — Shell Rock) by decision 7-1.
138 — Ryder Block (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Isaac Yetzer (Faribault) by fall in 1:19.
145 — Bas Diaz (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Hunter Conrad (Faribault) by fall in 3:00.
152 — Ethan Bibler (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Jayden Hart (Faribault) by pin in 2:47.
160 — Zander Wedemeier (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Elliott Viland (Faribault) by 6-4 decision.
170 — Robert Poyner (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Cooper Leichtnam (Faribault) by fall in 3:50.
182 — Cole Thompson (Waverly — Shell Rock) over George Soto (Faribault) by pin in 4:44.
195 — Tyler Gast (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Marcos Ramirez (Faribault) by fall in 3:42.
220 — McCrae Hagarty (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Gabriel Shatskikh (Faribault) by fall in 1:28
285 — Jake Walker wins by forfiet.
106 — Lain Kuhlman (Faribault) over Taylor Kibbee (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 2:42.
113 — Ryker Graff (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Chase Vargo (Faribault) by pin in 3:42.
120 — Alex Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) wins by forfeit.
126 — Sam Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Ricky Cordova (Faribault) by 12-5 decision.
W-SR won its first match 66-9.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs LaCrosse Aquinas (Wis.)
Round two saw the Go-Hawks take on LaCrosse Aquinas from Wis.
138 — Ryder Block (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Trevor Paulson (LaCrosse Aquinas) by fall in 3:35.
145 — Bas Diaz (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Jesse Penchi (LaCrosse Aquinas) by pin in 3:45.
152 — Zach Malin (LaCrosse Aquinas) over Ethan Bibler (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a close 6-5 decision.
160 — Robert ‘Tate’ Flege (LaCrosse Aquinas) over Zander Wedemeier (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 1:27.
170 — Calvin Hargrove (LaCrosse Aquinas) over Robert Poyner (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 0:37.
182 — David Malin (LaCrosse Aquinas) over Cole Thompson (Waverly — Shell Rock) by major decision 11-1.
195 — McCrae Hagarty (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Aaron Lepak (LaCrosse Aquinas) by pin in 2:12.
220 — Caden Wetherell (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Tyson Martin (LaCrosse Aquinas) by a 6-4 decision.
285 — Jake Walker (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Brogan Timm (LaCrosse Aquinas) by fall in 2:25.
106 — Roger Flege (LaCrosse Aquinas) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
113 — Jake Fitzpatrick (LaCrosse Aquinas) over Taylor Kibbee (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in just 0:13.
120 — Ryker Graff (Waverly — Shell Rock) over David Ortmeier (LaCrosse Aquinas) by fall in 1:39.
126 — Alex Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Marcus Klar (LaCrosse Aquinas) by fall in 1:44.
132 — Waylon Hargrove (LaCrosse Aquinas) over Zane Behrends (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a close 7-6 decision.
W-SR won its second match of the day 39-34 to move into the first place match.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Hastings (Minn.)
The Go-Hawks were looking to head to the top bracket on Sat. with a win against Hastings (Minn.).
145 — Bas Diaz (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Josh Route (Hastings) by a 5-2 decision.
152 — Ethan Bibler (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Creed Peterson (Hastings) by 6-1 decision.
160 — Aiden Erickson (Hastings) over Zander Wedemeier (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a 7-3 decision.
170 — Ian Pepple (Hastings) over Robert Poyner (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 3:28.
182 — Jericho Cooper (Hastings) over Cole Thompson (Waverly — Shell Rock) by 7-5 decision.
195 — McCrae Hagarty (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Derrick Steinke (Hastings) by fall in 1:10.
220 — Austin Leflay (Hastings) over Tyler Gast (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a 5-0 decision.
285 — Jake Walker (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Blake Clemons (Hastings) by 5-0 decision.
106 — Trey Beissel (Hastings) over Taylor Kibbee (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 0:45.
113 — Blake Beissel (Hastings) over Ryker Graff (Waverly — Shell Rock) by 3-0 decision.
120 — Taylon Little Soldier (Hastings) over Alex Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a 5-4 decision.
126 — Peyton Erickson (Hastings) over Sam Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) by 7-1 decision.
132 — Jack Bainbridge (Hastings) over Zane Behrends (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a 10-6 decision.
138 — Ryder Block (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Mark Svoboda (Hastings) by fall in 4:00.
Hastings came away with a 33-21 win, putting W-SR in the second bracket on day two.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Osage
The two Iowa teams are separated by 51 miles and saw each other in the tournament that was over 100 miles away.
106 — Tysen Stangel (Osage) over Taylor Kibbee (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 3:34.
113 — Ryker Graff (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Garrett Tusler (Osage) by fall in 1:18.
120 — Blake Fox (Osage) over Alex Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) by pin in 4:53.
126 — Sam Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Brock Trees (Osage) by a 12-5 decision.
132 — Anders Kittelson (Osage) over Zane Behrends (Waverly — Shell Rock) by 11-3 major decision.
138 — Ryder Block (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Darren Adams (Osage) by fall in 1:53.
145 — Braxten Westendorf (Waverly — Shell Rock) won by forfeit.
152 — Bas Diaz (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Heath Voigt (Osage) by fall in 1:27.
160 — Chase Thomas (Osage) over Zander Wedemeier (Waverly — Shell Rock) by 11-6 decision.
170 — Nick Fox (Osage) over Isiah Derez (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 1:15.
182 — Robert Poyner (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Ledger Nehls (Osage) by pin in 2:24.
195 — McCrae Hagarty (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Cole Jeffries (Osage) by fall in just 0:27.
220 — Barrett Muller (Osage) over Tyler Gast (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 3:59.
285 — Jake Walker (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Mac Muller (Osage) by fall in 5:06.
W-SR beat Osage to kick off the round robin bracket 45-31.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Jackson County Central (Minn.)
The Go-Hawks were looking to keep the winning train going against Jackson County Central from Minn.
160 — Isaiah Rodriguez (Jackson County Central) over McKyver Hagarty (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a 9-8 decision.
170 — Robert Poyner (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Seth Stai (Jackson County Central) with a quick 0:34 pin.
182 — Cole Thompson (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Braydan Winter (Jackson County Central) by fall in just 0:50.
195 — Tyler Gast (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Braeden Erickson (Jackson County Central) by fall in 3:11.
220 — McCrae Hagarty (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Caleb Vancura (Jackson County Central) by a 5-1 decision.
285 — Jake Walker (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Cameron Scholten (Jackson County Central) with a fast 0:39 pin.
106 — Kayden Eller (Jackson County Central) over Taylor Kibbee (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in just 0:10.
113 — Ryker Graff (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
120 — Alex Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Isaac Rodriguez (Jackson County Central) by a 20-5 technical fall.
126 — Benjamin Dahlin (Jackson County Central) over Sam Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) by an 8-4 decision.
132 — Nolan Ambrose (Jackson County Central) over McCoy McLravey (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 0:34.
138 — Ryder Block (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Landon Andrews (Jackson County Central) by a 19-3 tech fall.
145 — Bas Diaz (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Quinn Landherr (Jackson County Central) by fall in 3:38.
152 — Ethan Bibler (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Trey Rossow (Jackson County Central) by a 5-2 decision.
The Go-Hawks were on the right track with a 52-18 victory over JCC.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs Zumbrota-Mazeppa (Minn.)
In the final match of the tournament, the Go-Hawks had a tough test against one of the top teams in Minn., Zumbrota-Mazeppa.
170 — Isaiah O’Reilly (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Robert Poyner (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a 10-2 major decision.
182 — Ryan Lexvold (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Cole Thompson (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a close 3-2 decision.
195 — McKyver Hagarty (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf
220 — Caden Wetherell (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Wyatt Mulder (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) by an 8-1 decision.
285 — Jake Walker (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Tucker Buck (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) with a quick 0:16 fall.
106 — Jent Beyer (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Taylor Kibbee (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 1:18.
113 — Ryker Graff (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Noah Schaefer (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) by an 11-3 major decision.
120 — Alex Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Colby Dohrn (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) by a 4-1 decision.
126 — Jack Krier (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Sam Hornyak (Waverly — Shell Rock) by fall in 1:50.
132 — Lucas Schiell (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Zane Behrends (Waverly — Shell Rock) by an 8-0 major decision.
138 — Ryder Block (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Zayne Novek (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) with a pin in 1:42.
145 — Bas Diaz (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Laiken Copeman (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) by a 15-5 major decision.
152 — Kaleb Lochner (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) over Ethan Bibler (Waverly — Shell Rock) by a 12-5 decision.
160 — Zander Wedemeier (Waverly — Shell Rock) over Wilson Nordquist (Zumbrota-Mazeppa) by a close 2-1 decision.
Zumbrota-Mazeppa’s team score was adjusted by -1.0 for unsportsman like.
The Go-Hawks won its final match by 35-25 and finished first in the second bracket.
Block and Hagarty both made the All-Tournament team with 6-0 records. Walker and Diaz also had 6-0 records on the weekend.