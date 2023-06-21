There isn’t an offseason for wrestling when you live in Waverly and Shell Rock.
Not even the summer break is immune from the state’s favorite winter pastime.
The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team got some work in at the Wartburg team camp this last week. The camp consisted of various things to do including specific times set aside for work with the Wartburg coaches and wrestlers and anywhere from one to four duel matches each day.
Just like the regular season, the Go-Hawks were able to take gold after beating some stiff competition from nearby states. They went 8-0 over the camp.
“We had a few guys in there with a lot of experience, but we also had a lot of guys in there that were incoming freshman,” head coach Eric Whitcome said. “We are really excited about these younger kids. We’ve got a lot of guys that are competing in the next month, but for a lot of guys at this camp, it was their last time getting live matches in until the regular season starts. For me, it’s important that those guys that are done, they have that one last opportunity.”
For a couple of wrestlers, it was an opportunity to show their improvement and hopefully see their name on the lineup come November.
“Kane Keller looked really good, he’ll be a freshman for us this next year,” Whitcome said. “He beat an AAU state champ that was a weight class below him and he was a guy that I was impressed with. Alex Hornyak did really good as well.
“Another guy that I would note is Mason Hendricks. He’s shown massive amounts of improvement for this being his second year of wrestling, ever. You can see that he’s been at work this offseason putting in time because he’s really, really improved and I’m really pleased to see how he did.”
W-SR wrestled against some tough competition at the camp from different states and for the younger wrestlers, it was an opportunity to go against older, stronger opponents.
“There’s a handful of benefits. For our young guys, they were wrestling a lot of juniors and upperclassmen,” Whitcome said. “That’s not something they can get anywhere outside of our room. At the same time, it’s an opportunity to see how they can compete with those guys. It really builds the confidence levels.
“The other side of it is that we are working on stuff as a team and as individuals and I think having that time on the mat to see where we are at with things in development is really important as well.”