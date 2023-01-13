Waverly- It was the final regular season dual at home for the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling teams.
Seniors Ryder Block, Danny Diaz, McCrae Hagarty and Brady Roling were able to come away from their final regular season match with wins, with wins by fall from Block and Hagarty.
Diaz, who wrestled in his first match of the season, showed why he was one of the top wrestlers in Fla. last year. Diaz dominated en route to a win by tech fall, 18-3, in 4:49.
Roling was also able to win by a decision, 9-4 over Jacob Vance. Isaiah Perez was the lone senior during the boys match to lose, losing by fall to Kayden Blunt in the second period.
Sam Hornyak was unable to wrestle in his senior night match as Charles City was open in the 126 lb division and Hornyak won by forfeit.
For senior Jake Walker, it was the third straight forfeit win for him at a home meet this season, meaning he didn't wrestle in Go-Hawk Gymnasium at all during the 2022-2023 season. Walker is confident is his ability to get wins without a lot of actual matches throughout the year.
"I am definitely improving," Walker said. "I took a couple of losses early in the year and I feel like I have definitely matured past that and I've tightened some things up and I think that I will be ready to go this weekend."
The Go-Hawks will go to Ankeny for another tough tournament that will include Ankeny's Max Dickinson, who was the one that has beaten Walker earlier in the season.
"To get prepared I always need to have that edge," Walker said. "Having that kid [Max] there is definitely motivating me. Going out there and staying sharp and having fun will be the biggest thing."
Being a part of the Go-Hawk wrestling program requires hard work, dedication and a lot of blood and sweat, but it also creates a family bond that can last a lifetime.
"Its just a family," Walker said. "It is being a part of something bigger than yourself. You're in the room with these guys, sweating it out every practice, sometimes taking extra time to get some weight off. Its a family."
The W-SR boys team won its match against the Comets 68-12, with the only losses coming from Perez and Taylor Kibbee.
The girls meet saw a lot of forfeits for Charles City as well, with opens from 100 lbs to 125 lbs. Eva Heise, 125 lbs, and Brinley Meier, 120 lbs, got wins by forfeit in their final matches at home.
Haidyn Snyder was the first senior to wrestle, coming away with a win by fall in 1:32 over Morgan Maloy in the 145 lb bout. Alli Seegers was quicker with her win than Snyder, winning by fall in 42 seconds over Nyssa Salinas.
W-SR lost two matches with Alexis Johnson and Evie Wagner both losing by fall, giving the Go-Hawks the 72-12 win.
Although there were only eight total matches for the Go-Hawks, head coach Josh Meier is happy with how those eight girls matches went.
"For most of the girls it was the best match of the year," Josh said. "It was fun on senior night even though some of them didn't get matches. It was a fun night to celebrate those girls. They were the first girls to start the junior high wrestling program and go through the whole time."
The senior Go-Hawks have helped blaze a new trail with sanctioned girls wrestling in the state of Iowa starting this season. The five seniors stepped outside of their comfort zone to find a new sport that they love.
"I told them last night, they were the first girls to go out and wrestle as a sanctioned team," Josh said. "A lot of those seniors were the ones putting in the time during the offseason when it wasn't the cool thing to do. They went through the stares and the ridicule when it wasn't the common thing to do. They blazed their own trail when it comes to wrestling.
The Go-Hawk wrestling program has seen success across generations and for the first time, that is being seen on the girls side, with some of the wrestlers being sisters or daughters of former wrestlers.
"A lot of those girls are sisters to wrestlers," Josh said. "They have been around it a long time so to see them blaze their own trail was exciting after them seeing success from either brothers or dads within the program."
With the regional tournament coming at the end of Jan., Josh is happy with where the team is at in the quest for the first state title in Iowa history.
"We are right where we need to be," Josh said. "We have told them for a long time now that we need to make small adjustments in the next three weeks. We don't need to learn anything new, just make those small adjustments to tighten up their game."