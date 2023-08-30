Both of the Waverly-Shell Rock cross country teams were able to get out and run at events in the early part of the week.
On Monday, the boys raced in Webster City and they ran two teams in the varsity race.
Austin Soldwisch was the highest finisher in seventh place with a time of 17:11.20. Aiden Bridges and Lucas Geerts were the next two to cross the line in 31 and 41st places, respectively. They finished in 20:32.73 and 21:28.68.
Gage Mueller and Baily Schara rounded out the scoring finishers for the black and gold in 49 and 54th places. The finished in 21:59.91 and 22:36.89, respectively.
This team of five finished in seventh place with 182 team points.
On the other team that ran, Colin Knudsen had the highest overall finish for any of the Go-Hawks as he crossed the line in fifth place with a time of 19:48.58.
Zander Christensen and Wouter Reuling were next in 28th and 53rd places, respectively. They crossed the line in 22:12.21 and 23:39.40.
Oliver Gibson and Andy Britt rounded out the top-five racers in 68 and 76th places, respectively. Gibson and Britt had times of 24:32.51 and 25:07.91.
This team came in fourth with 137 points.
On Tuesday, the girls raced in Dallas Center-Grimes and they had some good times.
Sydney Bochmann started her senior season off hot with a 15th place finish and a time of 21:20.
Cece Jerome wasn’t far behind in 23rd place and a time of 22:06. Jailyn Kent and Emma Smith were close to each other in 32nd and 34th places, respectively. They crossed the line in 23:07 and 23:13.
Jenna Rohne rounded out the top-five for the girls team with a 40th place finish and a time of 23:47.
Overall, the Go-Hawks finished in fifth place with 144 team points.