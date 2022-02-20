DES MOINES — Going into state tournament week, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team had high hopes to return home with two first-place trophies.
They did grab one Wednesday night by winning the state duals title for the second straight year, but the Go-Hawks goal of four straight traditional team championships fell a bit short Saturday night in Wells Fargo Arena.
W-SR won three individual championships, with Ryder Block (at 138 pounds), Aiden Riggins (160) and McCrae Hagarty (195) taking their weight classes. Coupled with a runner-up by Jake Walker at heavyweight and a third-place honor by Bas Diaz at 145, the Go-Hawks finished third overall in the team race behind perennial rival Southeast Polk and new entrant Waukee Northwest.
Go-Hawk head coach Eric Whitcome said overall for the team, they fell into “some tough breaks.” This came following Walker’s loss by pin to Northwest’s Ben Rieland with just 1 second left in the bout with the Go-Hawk heavyweight leading 5-2.
“I think that final match there was an indication where we had things go the wrong way,” Whitcome said. “At the same time, we’ve got to create our own breaks.
“I’m happy for the guys who got what they wanted, but we’re certainly not satisfied. A lot of great things happened this week, but not to where we wanted them to be.”
The Go-Hawks still had a mathematical shot at the fourth title, but everything had to fit like pieces of a Tetris game with holes covered from the falling blocks. The leading Rams had three finalists, with the second place Wolves and the third place Go-Hawks having four each, and Riggins had a head-to-head with SEP’s Carson Martinson and the matchup at heavyweight.
For W-SR to vault both SEP and Northwest, the Rams had to lose all three of their matches and the Go-Hawks had to record pins in all four of theirs.
That route was blocked at 126 pounds. Top ranked Nathaniel Jesuroga pinned Koy Davidson in 4:59 to clinch the team championship.
So, there was still a shot at second against Northwest. Block earned the first title of the night for W-SR with a 2-0 decision against West Des Moines Dowling’s Jacob Frost.
The junior, who came into the tournament a year ago hoping to get his second step to the coveted four-time champion’s status but lost to Drake Ayala of Fort Dodge in the finals at that time, couldn’t get the memories of that defeat out of his mind.
“I was almost getting emotional in the tunnel thinking about how rough the last year had been,” Block said after the match. “People don’t know about the sleepless nights I’m up, and I’m just regretting on everything that happened. I just didn’t want to (lose) again. I wanted to do everything I could not to allow that to happen.”
He said there was no gameplan against Frost, even though he tried attempting takedowns early and often before recording one in the first period.
“We knew he was good on top and was going to wrestle really hard the whole 6 minutes,” he said. “Props to him, he didn’t back down at all. I always like shooting early. People want to get a feeler, but I just stick to my guns and I’m ripping shots out really early.”
Then at 160, Riggins, who is the top wrestler at that weight in the U.S. and among the top 20 pound-for-pound according to MatScouts, took an 8-3 decision over Martinson, one of his off-season training partners and future Iowa Hawkeye teammate.
He was thinking back to his 18-7 major-decision win over Martinson during Wednesday’s state duals final, which W-SR won 30-26 after a Layne McDonald pin on Cooper Martinson to close out the match-up.
“I think I started a little slow and gave up a first takedown,” Riggins said. “I thought it was a good match. I kept fighting through it. I didn’t stop wrestling, and that’s why I ended up with the score it did. If I stopped wrestling, I probably wouldn’t have such a high-scoring match, or (Carson Martinson) might’ve won if I didn’t start wrestling.
“I just grinded it out. It was a long week, a tough week. I’m sore, tired, my body’s a little beat, but it’s what you gotta do to — it takes what it takes to get it done.”
Hagarty grabbed the 195-pound title with a 5-2 decision over Bettendorf’s Bradley Hill. He said the victory feels good.
“I’m ready to do it again, like I did last year,” the junior said. “I hope I could continue that.
“The biggest key moments for that match was to wrestle my match and don’t try to change anything, because if I can wrestle my own match, I can do everything I want and beat everybody.”
Second place was still on the line when the heavyweight bout between Walker and Reiland took to the mat on the east end of the Wells Fargo Arena floor. If Walker won by decision, W-SR and Northwest would be tied for second with 151 points. Any better win, the Go-Hawks would be runners-up by themselves by one, 1.5 or two points.
The junior 285-pounder earned an escape early in the second period after a scoreless first, and then scored a takedown to take a 3-0 lead into the third.
After Reiland took the down position, Walker rode him until the final seconds of the bout. He then turned Reiland with 10 seconds to go and got a three count to earn two near-fall points, but suddenly, Reiland slipped out from Walker’s control and reversed him. As the clock ticked down, Reiland was able to work Walker’s shoulders to the mat, and the referee slapped the mat to award the pin and second place to the Wolves.
While the Northwest wrestlers and fans celebrated, W-SR fans stood in stunned silence, and Walker lied on the mat in disbelief for a minute before going to the center of the mat for the post-match handshake. Whitcome and other Go-Hawk coaches tried to console Walker before he would head to the other end of the arena to the awards stand.
However, the loss and the third-place finish didn’t take the shine off the fact W-SR finished with a total of nine medalists. In addition to the four who wrestled Saturday night, Bas Diaz finished third at 145 pounds, Zane Behrends was sixth at 113, Carter Fecht was seventh at 132, and Braxten Westendorf (120) and Cayden Langreck (152) each placed eighth.
Whitcome felt that Diaz did a good job of coming back from a quarterfinal loss to Indianola’s Ryder Downey, who eventually stopped Iowa City West’s Robert Ayala from becoming the 32nd four-time state champion and third crowned on Saturday (Marcel Lopez, of Riverside Oakland, at 126 Carter Fousek of Crestwood at 138).
“Third place certainly isn’t where (Diaz) wants to be,” Whitcome said. “There’s a lot to be desired in even some positive things.”
Several of the qualifiers are returning next season to try to get the Go-Hawks back to the top of the mountain and supplant the Rams. Whitcome said W-SR will have some work to do.
“That’s the goal,” he said. “It’s going to be a top-down evaluation, and the process has already started. We’ll have to go through and make some changes and try to improve.”
CLASS 3A
TEAM STANDINGS (Top 10)
1. Southeast Polk 160
2. Waukee Northwest 157
3. Waverly-Shell Rock 147
4. Iowa City West 93
5. Bettendorf 90
6. West Des Moines Dowling 86
7. Linn-Mar 82
8. Fort Dodge 74.5
9. Iowa City High 64.5
10. Indianola 61.5
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (W-SR and championships)
106 — Round 1: Alex Hornyak (WSR) dec. Kale DiMarco (Mascon City), 6-4; Quarterfinals: Dru Ayala (FD) tech fall A. Hornyak, 24-9, 5:32; Consolation Round 2: Mitchell Pins (Dub. Hempstead) dec. A. Hornyak, 6-3. Championship: Timothy Koester (Bett) dec. Ayala, 7-4.
113 — Round 1: Zane Behrends (WSR) dec. Ryker Graff (SEP), 6-3; Quarterfinals: Blake Gioimo (CR Prairie) major dec. Behrends, 12-1; Consolation Round 2: Behrends dec. Ayden Golden (North Scott), 4-0; Consolation Round 3: Behrends dec. Steele Dierks (Bett), 6-2; Consolation semifinal: Bowen Downey (Indi) dec. Behrends, 7-0; Fifth place: Connor Fiser (Bondurant-Farrar) dec. Behrends, 6-2; Championship: Koufax Christensen (WNW) dec. Gioimo, 1-0.
120 — Round 1: Braxten Westendorf (WSR) dec. Corbin Grace (Ottumwa), 6-2; Quarterfinals: Trever Anderson (Ankeny) major dec. Westendorf, 15-4; Consolation Round 2: Westendorf dec. Ayden Nicklaus (Dav. West), 7-3; Consolation Round 3: Nate Bierma (WDM Valley) dec. Westendorf, 9-5; Seventh place: Cody Hay (BF) dec. Westendorf, 11-5; Championship: Carter Freeman (WNW) dec. Anderson, 3-1 SV-1.
126 — Round 1: Brayden Parke (LM) won by disqualification over Sam Hornyak (WSR); Consolation Round 1: Jadyn Friedrichs (SC East) won by forfeit over S. Hornyak; Championship: Nathaniel Jesuroga (SEP) pinned Koy Davidson (FD), 4:59.
132 — Round 1: Carter Fecht (WSR) dec. Logan Gard (Dallas Center-Grimes), 3-0; Quarterfinals: Tycho Carmichael (Bett) dec. Fecht, 1-0; Consolation Round 2: Fecht dec. Kyler Scranton (ICW), 7-4; Consolation Round 3: Ty Solverson (Boone)_ dec. Fecht, 3-2; Seventh place: Fecht dec. Donovan Card (Norwalk), 9-3; Championship: Evan Frost (WDM Dowling) dec. Jace Rhodes (MC), 6-0.
138 — Round 1: Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Austin Vandersee (LM), 2:52; Quarterfinals: Block tech fall Damarion Ross (FD), 19-4, 5:09; Semifinals: Block major dec. Lucas Bruhl (Ank. Centennial), 3-2; Championship: Block dec. Jacob Frost (WDMD), 2-0.
145 — Round 1: Bas Diaz (WSR) pinned Carter Bennett (AC), 4:16; Quarterfinals: Ryder Downey (Indi) dec. Diaz, 5-0; Consolation Round 2: Diaz pinned Ryan Ott (ICH), 4:37; Consolation Round 3: Diaz pinned Dom Rubino (WNW), 1:30; Consolation semifinal: Diaz dec. Dustin Bohren (Bett), 3-1; Third place: Diaz dec. Jace Anderson (Ank), 5-2; Championship: Downey dec. Robert Ayala (ICW), 6-5 TB-1.
152 — Round 1: Cayden Langreck (WSR) pinned Jackson Van Kley (Pella), 3:39; Quarterfinals: Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) dec. Langreck, 9-2; Consolation Round 2: Langreck pinned Elijah Mendoza (Bett), 2:57; Consolation Round 3: Braden Blackroby (Johnston) major dec. Langreck, 13-2; Seventh place: Brennan Amos (Newton) pinned Langreck, 1:58.
160 — Round 1: Aiden Riggins (WSR) pinned Rashon Jennings (CR Kennedy), 2:50; Quarterfinals: Riggins tech fall Kael Scranton (ICW), 16-0, 4:00; Semifinals: Riggins tech fall Christian Stanek (CR Xavier), 16-1, 3:59; Championship: Riggins dec. Carson Martinson (SEP), 8-3.
170 — Round 1: Jakob McGowan (Fort Madison) dec. Sean Mwangi (WSR), 5-3; Consolation Round 1: Mwangi dec. Jett Fridley (Muscatine), 4-1; Consolation Round 2: Seth Madden (North Scott) dec. Mwangi, 3-1; Championship: Tate Naaktgeboren (LM) tech fall Caden McDermott (Pleasant Valley), 17-1, 3:21.
182 — Round 1: Trevor Summers (Ottumwa) pinned Robert Poyner (WSR), 4:39; Consolation Round 1: Connor Pertzsch (DCG) major dec. Poyner, 10-0; Championship: Griffin Gammel (WNW) pinned Greyson Gardner (Western Dubuque), 2:46.
195 — Round 1: McCrae Hagarty (WSR) pinned Dillon Woods (Lewis Central), 1:08; Quarterfinals: Hagarty tech fall Colin Flannagan (CR Kennedy), 18-1, 3:36; Semifinals: Hagarty pinned AJ Petersen (NS), 2:58; Championship: Hagarty dec. Bradley Hill (Bett), 5-2.
220 — Round 1: Layne McDonald (WSR) dec. Gannon Williams (Marshalltown), 6-2; Quarterfinals: Hunter Blomgren (Norwalk) pinned Layne McDonald, 4:21; Consolation Round 2: Cael Winter (WNW) pinned McDonald, 4:14; Championship: Ben Kueter (ICH) pinned Ralston Rumley (WDMD), 1:13.
285 — Round 1: Jake Walker (WSR) pinned Cohen Pfohl (Dub. Senior), 0:44; Quarterfinal: Walker dec. Hector Garcia (Boone), 5-1; Semifinal: Walker dec. Luke Vonderhaar (PV), 2-1; Championship: Ben Reiland (WNW) pinned Walker, 5:59.