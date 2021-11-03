CEDAR RAPIDS – Amid all the cheers, screams and hugs, EaVon Woodin stood a few feet away from Court 2, spending a few minutes answering questions following her Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team’s dramatic four-set victory to advance to the Class 4A state volleyball tournament final.
She talked about the match, a couple of key plays and how tough it was to play against No. 2 seed North Scott.
When asked how special this moment is, the longtime W-SR coach paused.
“It’s very special. It’s a little hard for me,” she said, fighting back tears.
Her son, Curt, passed away unexpectedly in June 2020.
“He’d be the first one calling me and I just miss him so much,” Woodin added.
Curt Woodin surely was looking on from above Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids as his mother and the Go-Hawks celebrated a 25-22, 19-25, 25-17, 32-30 victory over North Scott to come within a game of the program’s first state championship since 2011.
W-SR (44-7) takes on No. 1 seed Western Dubuque (33-3) at 12:15 p.m. today for the 4A state title.
The Go-Hawks gritted through the first set. They led by as many as three points late in the opening set and withstood the Lancers’ pushback of mini runs time and again. When the Lancers tied it, 22-22, Woodin called a timeout to reset her club. The move paid off. The Go-Hawks scored the next three points to grab a 1-0 lead in the match.
North Scott didn’t go away that easy.
The No. 2 seed entering the tournament, the Lancers rallied from an early 4-1 deficit and took a 10-9 lead after a kill from senior Ella McLauglin. They then leaned on a 5-1 run to jump ahead 17-12. McLauglin’s 10th kill of the match secured the second set for the Lancers and, more importantly, tied the match at one set apiece.
“We just believed in ourselves,” Go-Hawks senior Sophie Sedgwick said. “Every point matters, and we pushed through whenever we could.”
W-SR regained momentum in the third set. W-SR raced out to a 9-4 lead and then a kill by junior Ellie Thompson made it 10-6. Later on, senior Brooke Willis connected on a kill to push the margin to 15-9. W-SR took the third set and a 2-1 lead.
North Scott had numerous chances to force a fifth set. It served set point five times, but couldn’t get the final point before W-SR did.
“I was telling my (teammates) we’ve got to get this done in the fourth set because after (Monday), I don’t think I have that in me,” W-SR senior Avery Beckett said. “I’m so mentally exhausted from Monday. We need to get this done. I don’t think I can handle another fifth-set game. It’s so stressful.”
Beckett led the Go-Hawks with 18 kills, while junior Averi Weichers finished with 12. Sedgwick recorded 38 assists, while senior Annika Behrends scooped 17 digs.
“They never say die,” Woodin said of her team. “We’ve come back a lot of times in different games, and we’ve gone a lot of five sets, four sets and close games. I think all that experience through the season has really been helpful to us down here.”