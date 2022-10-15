Waverly- Waverly-Shell Rock had the toughest test of the season when the Bobcats from Western Dubuque came to Go-Hawk Stadium on Friday night for the Go-Hawk's senior night. 

Western Dubuque got the ball to start the game and gained 15 yards in four plays but were stopped and forced to punt. Sam Roose nearly blocked the punt and W-SR got the ball at their own 29-yard line. 