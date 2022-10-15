Waverly- Waverly-Shell Rock had the toughest test of the season when the Bobcats from Western Dubuque came to Go-Hawk Stadium on Friday night for the Go-Hawk's senior night.
Western Dubuque got the ball to start the game and gained 15 yards in four plays but were stopped and forced to punt. Sam Roose nearly blocked the punt and W-SR got the ball at their own 29-yard line.
Asa Newsom made some cuts in the backfield and found paydirt for a 69-yard touchdown run on the second offensive play of the game.
"The o-line was doing their job like they always do," Newsom said. "I saw a cutback lane and the defense overflowing and I took what was there."
Simon Ott drilled the extra point to give W-SR the 7-0 with 7:50 left in the first quarter.
The Bobcats moved the ball down the field and took a shot at the endzone. Tyler Gayer jumped up and ripped the ball away from the receiver for an interception and give the Go-Hawks the ball at their own 20.
After a six-play drive, W-SR punted. Ott and Newsom blew up the second and third down plays, respectively, to give W-SR the ball back at midfield. The drive ended with a punt the pinned the Bobcats at their own 12-yard line.
Western Dubuque drove down the field in eight plays that ended with a 22-yard touchdown pass with 7:03 left in the half. The extra point was good, tying the game at 7-7.
The next three total drives ended with punts that included sacks from McCrae Hagarty and Cole Thompson. On the final Go-Hawk drive on the half, Newsom got a screen pass and he found the edge for a 20-yard gain. Quarterback Cole Marsh threw an interception with 47 seconds left in the half and Western Dubuque ran the clock out to end the half.
W-SR got the ball to start the second half and wasted no time in getting the lead back. The five play, 62-yard drive was capped off with a 29-yard touchdown run from Hagarty with 9:54 left in the third quarter. The extra point was good giving the Go-Hawks the 14-7 lead.
After Hagarty's first touchdown run, Newsom told Hagarty to keep the pressure up on both sides of the ball as the Bobcats were going to break at some point during the game.
"We are never going to break," Newsom said. "It is a pride thing and that is who we are and how hard we work. It comes down to the training in the summer and during practices that is just what we do. We are going to bend but we will never break."
W-SR's defense stood strong, forcing a punt that was downed at the Go-Hawk 7-yard line.
The Go-Hawks drove down the field 93 yards and Hagarty found the edge again, this time from 59 yards for a touchdown. Ott's extra point was good, giving W-SR the 21-7 lead with 3:54 left in the third quarter.
Half time was a turning point for the Go-Hawks as they regrouped and refocused, scoring two touchdowns in two drives to start the third quarter.
"We did a really good job at regrouping after halftime," Newsom said. "We came back out and executed what we needed to do."
Head coach Mark Hubbard was happy with how the team responded out of the break.
"The players did a great job keeping their composure," Hubbard said. "They just dialed it in to what we struggled with and what they have done well."
Western Dubuque drove down the field in 12 plays but were stopped by the stout Go-Hawk defense that forced a turnover-on-downs to get the ball back at its own 30-yard line.
The 70-yard drive was capped off by Hagarty plunging into the endzone for the third time, this time from 2-yards out to put W-SR ahead 28-7 with 10:24 left in the game.
The Bobcats were threatening on the next drive, making it down the the 6 yard line before back-to-back penalties moved them back to the 22-yard line. Robert Poyner smacked the fourth down pass away to give W-SR the ball back.
Hagarty ended his senior night in stellar fashion, finding the endzone for the fourth time from 46-yards out to put the Go-Hawks ahead 35-7 with just under three minutes left in the game.
The second-string Bobcat offense was able to move the ball down the field through the air, scoring a touchdown on a 28-yard pass to cut the deficit to 35-14.
Newsom received the final kick and took a knee before Marsh ended the game with a kneel down of his own to secure the 35-14 victory.
All four of Hagarty's touchdown runs came in the second half to cap-off a stellar 233 yard, four touchdown senior night.
"Coming here knowing it was senior night we had to get our head in the game," Hagarty said. "We came out in the first half struggling and then the second half we came out firing which was awesome."
Hubbard gives all the credit to the players for the big win over a tough opponent that required all four quarters of the game.
"I just have to give credit to the players," Hubbard said. "They just work so hard you have to be happy for the kids. They [Western Dubuque] had a great scheme and they weren't going to let us do some things. We had to keep thumbing through the playbook to find things that would work and our defensive effort what was giving us the opportunity to do that."
W-SR's defense has been bending throughout the season but has yet to break, with the 14 Bobcat points tying for the most all season. Western Dubuque was able to smack the Go-Hawks in the mouth throughout the first half with big chunk plays but W-SR responded, only allowing one touchdown.
"We knew it was going to be a dogfight," Newsom said. "We got smacked but it is always the next down, that's defense. Defense is just responding to what the offense does we are going to bend but we aren't going to break."
On the sideline, Newsom told Hagarty multiple times throughout the game to keep up the pressure
The game saw moments where the players got physical after the whistle. Hagarty and Newsom combined to get the defense back in the mindset of playing sound football.
"I told them we have to keep our head in it," Hagarty said. "They [Western Dubuque] are still in game no matter what. They have plays that can gain big yards. We still had two quarters to play so making sure everyone's head was in check was huge."
W-SR only passed for 3 yards during the game but the run game was working, racking up 438 yards as a team. The halftime adjustments worked in the favor of the Go-Hawks to put the ball in the hands of Marsh in the run game.
"Dubuque was really flying to the ball," Hubbard said. "They were down in the box and flying. We had to find some misdirection and they were clamping down on Asa in the pass game. We knew that Cole had the ability to carry the ball some and he did that. Those were plays that we haven't run all year and this was the game to do that."
W-SR will end its regular season with an away game against Decorah next Friday.
Waverly-Shell Rock........ 7 0 14 14 – 35
Western Dubuque…........ 0 7 0 7 – 14