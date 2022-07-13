A packed stadium at Hertel Field greeted the Go-Hawks in their second round matchup with the Clear Creek-Amana Clippers.
With a date to the finals on the line, Carson Graven was on the mound for Waverly-Shell Rock with hopes of getting back to the state tournament.
After CC-A’s leadoff batter reached on an error, a fielder’s choice with the throw going home allowed the first run of the game to score for the Clippers.
A strikeout ended the inning with a runner stranded on third with the score 1-0.
Dylan Stockdale was the first Go-Hawk batter to reach base but was stranded on third after a pop-up and a strikeout ended the inning.
In the top of the second inning, CC-A was threatening with a runner on third with zero outs.
Graven stayed cool as a cucumber on the mound striking out two batters and inducing a lineout to the shortstop to ending the inning without letting the run score.
Ethan Hennings got the bottom of the inning started with a nice bunt down the third base line to put a runner on first with just one out.
After Hennings stole second, Ayden Hoffert reached on an error and scored Hennings, making the score tied at 1-1.
Sam Roose beat out an infield single to put runners on first and third with two outs.
After Graven grounded out to end the inning, Jacob Lord got the first out of the top of the third on a tag out. The runner tried to advance to third off of a grounder to Lord and was caught between bases.
A walk loaded the bases for the Clippers and a single to the outfield scored a run to make it 2-1. On that same play, Roose made a nice relay home to Abram Wrage to tag out the runner at home to not allow another run on the play.
A single and a double scored two runs for CC-A to make the score 4-1 with two outs in the inning.
A wild pitch scored the final run for the Clippers in the inning and the Go-Hawks went into the bottom of the third down 5-1.
After Chance Key slapped a one out double to right field, Korbyn Dewey put himself on by drawing a walk.
Nothing came of the threat though as Hennings flew-out to end the inning.
With a runner on first and no outs for CC-A, a five-pitch walk put runners on first and second.
A bunt moved the runners to second and third. A wild pitch to the next batter scored a run for the Clippers to extend their lead to 6-1.
In the middle of the inning, Grant Parker came into relief and he inherited runners on first and third with just one out.
A single to left scored two more runs for CC-A as they started to really pull away from the Go-Hawks.
Wrage threw out a runner at second to get the second out of the inning.
After Parker had struck out the final batter of the inning, the Go-Hawks went down in order to end the fourth behind 8-1.
Graven drew a four-pitch walk and reached second off the failed pick-off attempt.
With one out in the inning, Key blasted a home run over the left field fence to give the Go-Hawks new life with the score 8-3.
In the top of the sixth, CC-A put the Go-Hawks to bed with the final run of the game on a single to left to make the final score 9-3.
With Key in to pitch with two outs, a strikeout ended the top half of the inning.
Lord put a two out single up the middle to start and end the inning as he was stranded there.
In the top of the seventh, Key allowed runners on second and third but got out of the inning without allowing a run.
The Go-Hawks were down to their final chance with the top of the order up and they went down in order to end their season.
They finished with a 25-11 record in head coach BJ Hermsen’s first year at the helm of the Go-Hawk ship.
W-SR will graduate a few key players in Key, Dewey, Hennings and Graven among others but bring back some good underclassmen talent with varsity experience.