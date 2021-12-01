When the Waverly-Shell Rock boys basketball team faces a team from the Mississippi Valley Conference, especially from Waterloo East, Waterloo West or Cedar Falls, the atmosphere has an electric undertone.
It was especially true for Tuesday’s season-opener between W-SR and East in Go-Hawk Gymnasium. Both the Hawks Nest and the Trojan Army student sections were in full throat adding to the excitement on the court in front of them.
To which, the Go-Hawks and Trojans didn’t disappoint.
In a full 32-minute battle, W-SR was able to mount a fourth-quarter rush past East, paced by Cole Marsh’s 15 of his game-high 26 points along with the team hitting 10 of 12 free throws in a 53-49 win.
Go-Hawk head coach Nate Steege said the game was a fun one.
“A home opener is always exciting,” Steege said. “I thought our guys played extremely hard tonight. It was a close game the whole way, so there’s a lot of big moments in the game.
“I thought the crowd really got into it in the fourth (quarter) and gave us some energy that we needed. Our guys executed down the stretch and did what we needed to do to win.”
Marsh, a 6-foot-5 sophomore, said that W-SR (1-0) came into the game with East (0-1) trying to slow the tempo and work on their possessions offensively.
“This off-season, I work on playing down low, and I think that really helped tonight,” Marsh said. “It really helped how our offense flowed, especially with all of the injuries that we have going on.
“In our West scrimmage (Saturday), we really took a beating, and that took a toll on us, and we kind of came out for revenge, because had heard a lot about that West was more talented or East was more talented, but we didn’t care. We just worked our butts off these last few practices and worked on upping our game for these guys.”
The Go-Hawks had a semblance of control in the first 8 minutes of the game, grabbing a 17-12 lead on the Trojans. However, East started to clamp down on defense and worked their transition offense, outscoring W-SR 15-5 in the second frame for the 27-22 halftime lead.
The third quarter was a grind-out affair, with neither team able to establish much of an offensive rhythm. East went scoreless for about 3:18, during which Keaton Farmer nailed a 3-pointer with 4:23 left in the period, and he also made 4 for 4 from the line to pull W-SR into a tie at 31 with 2:54 to go. Jameel Montgomery split a pair of foul shots, and then Martez Wiggley drained a hot with 45 seconds before the break to give the Trojans a 34-31 lead heading into the final quarter.
That was when Marsh went to work.
He hit 4 of 6 from the floor, starting with one from in close at the 6:25 mark that put W-SR within 36-35 before Wiggley answered 16 seconds later. Farmer and Marsh each converted on 1-and-1 chances, while Marsh and Hogan Hansen hit on baskets up close.
The Go-Hawks eventually pulled ahead at the 1:44 mark on a bucket by Marsh, followed by a pair of free throws at the 1:27 mark for the 45-42 lead.
Less than 30 seconds later, the roof figuratively blew off the Go-Hawk Gym.
With the clock ticking under a minute, the lane opened up for Marsh, and he cut toward the rim. A feed by Farmer gave him a nearly wide-open look at an iron-rattling tomahawk jam. But Wiggley from the left block saw it coming and tried to prevent the score.
He was a split-second too late.
Marsh was able to get the flush ahead of Wiggley’s leap, and the Trojan junior forward found a lot of body in the posterizing dunk, giving the Go-Hawk a traditional 3-point play opportunity and a palpable buzz around the court. Marsh converted the freebie, and W-SR had a 47-42 lead with 51.4 seconds to play.
Marsh said he never tried to dunk on another player other than during practice or open gyms.
“That was my first-ever in-game dunk as well,” he admitted. “It was very exciting for me as well.
“It was really good, especially (Wiggley), because he was a guy we’ve been preparing for and working on stopping all week. It was exciting to get it on him.”
Steege said when Marsh caught the feed, he thought, “Don’t miss the dunk.”
“Those were huge points,” Steege added. “I saw him elevate, and I knew that he wasn’t going to miss it.
“That was a huge play. The energy was outstanding. Our guys were fired up. What a fun play for Cole, and that’s something that he’ll remember for quite some a while.”
Another Hansen basket put W-SR up 50-42 with 49.4 to go before Wiggley connected with 37 seconds left to get within six. Later, Kewone Jones was fouled attempting a 3-pointer and made all three free throws to bring the Trojans to 50-47 with 22.9 to play.
However, Jordan Cruse split a pair, and Marsh added two more from the line to seal the win.
Marsh said getting the win against the Trojans was a good feeling.
“Especially with all of the injuries that have been going down, people were saying we weren’t going to be any good,” he said. “That’s obviously a very good and talented team. It’s just a big win for us.”
Next up for W-SR is a trip down Interstate 380 to face Cedar Rapids Xavier Saturday afternoon. Both Marsh and Steege said they haven’t seen much about the Saints yet.
“I imagine they’re much differently sized than (East),” Marsh said. “They’re probably bigger than us, so we’re going to have to work on boxing out and playing with our pace that we always do.”
Steege said the game with Xavier will be much different than on Tuesday.
“It’s going to be a road game, going to be a different atmosphere Saturday afternoon,” he said. “Games don’t typically have quite the atmosphere that we have here. We’re going to have to find a way to bring that same amount of energy and play as hard as we did tonight.”
It was suggested that he and girls coach and athletic director Greg Bodensteiner set up a pep bus.
“We’ll talk to the athletic director to get a charter bus for the students,” Steege said with tongue firmly planted in cheek.
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 53, WATERLOO EAST 49
Waterloo East…………...12 15 7 15 — 49
Waverly-Shell Rock……17 5 9 22 — 53
Waterloo East: Martez Wiggley 9-17 0-0 19, Kewone Jones 4-12 4-4 12, Jamauryus Bradford-Gates 2-6 3-4 7, Shakur Wright 2-4 1-1 5, J’Kwan Wise 1-11 0-0 3, Jameel Montgomery 1-3 1-1 3, Quentin Hart 0-1 0-0 0, Pharrell Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Dejuan Rambus 0-0 0-0 0, totals 19-54 9-10 49.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Cole Marsh 8-19 8-9 26, Keaton Farmer 3-10 6-6 14, Hogan Hansen 5-12 0-1 10, Cole Hotz 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan Cruse 0-2 1-2 1, Sam Roose 0-2 0-0 0, Noah Frazell 0-2 0-0 0, Tyler Gayer 0-1 0-0 0, Clay Draper 0-0 0-0 0, totals 17-52 15-18 53.
3-point goals: East 2-16 (Wiggley 1-2, Wise 1-5), W-SR 4-20 (Farmer 2-6, Marsh 2-8).