AMES - Iowa holds a tradition that the golf season ends with a co-ed state championship, and two Waverly-Shell Rock teams competed at Veenker Memorial Golf Course.
The format for the team event was a “true alternate shot”, meaning that player one hits the drive, player two hits the next shot, etc.
Madi Mummelthei and Wesley Hubbard were paired together and they had a good day on the course, finishing in the top-10. Mummelthei/Hubbard were able to take ninth with a score of 83, just nine strokes behind first place finishers from Marshalltown, Natalie Henson and Ryan Schmit.
Brenna Bodensteiner and Luke Frazell also golfed on Tuesday and they were close behind their Go-Hawk teammates.
Bodensteiner/Frazell finished in 11th place with a team score of 84.