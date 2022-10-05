West Delaware- The Go-Hawk cross country teams took their momentum from the Steve Johnson Invitational into West Delaware with hopes of running some fast times.

The lady Go-Hawks raced first with Sydney Bochmann crossing the line in 21st place with a time of 20:59 and a 6:45 mile pace. Emma Smith was close behind Bochmann, finishing in 30th place with a time of 21:22 with a 6:52 mile pace.