West Delaware- The Go-Hawk cross country teams took their momentum from the Steve Johnson Invitational into West Delaware with hopes of running some fast times.
The lady Go-Hawks raced first with Sydney Bochmann crossing the line in 21st place with a time of 20:59 and a 6:45 mile pace. Emma Smith was close behind Bochmann, finishing in 30th place with a time of 21:22 with a 6:52 mile pace.
Ramey Dahlquist was the third Waverly-Shell Rock finisher in 37th place. Dahlquist crossed the line in 21:43 with a pace time of 6:59.
Brenna Bodensteiner and Jailyn Kent rounded out the top-five finishers for the Go-Hawks. The duo crossed the line in 54th and 60th place respectively with times of 22:24 and 22:40.
Jenna Rhne and Adali Broglum were the final two finishers for W-SR with 62nd and 66th place finishes. Rohne ran the race in 22:42 and Borglum crossed the line in 22:48.
W-SR finished in seventh place with 202 team points.
“We had a great race,” head coach Jason Milke said. “We knew going into it that it was going to be a tough race with lots of competition. We have eight girls who are all under 23 minutes which will play out big going into conference and districts."
In the boys race, Caleb Hoins continued his strong senior season with a 17th place finish and a time of 17:11 running a pace of 5:32. Caden Kueker was only 14 seconds behind Hoins, finishing in 27th place with a time of 17:25. Kueker ran the race with a pace of 5:36.
Marshall Meyer and Gavin Barry were the next two Go-Hawk finishers in 58th and 68th respectively. Meyer ran the race in 18:12 and Barry crossed the line in 18:27.
Austin Soldwisch rounded out the top-five finishers for W-SR with a 74th place finish and a time of 18:34.
Colin Knudsen and Aiden Bridges were the final two finishers for the Go-Hawks in 91st and 139th place. Knudsen ran the race in 18:56 and Bridges crossed the line in 20:42.
The Go-Hawks finished in eighth place with 244 team points, 13 points behind seventh place Oelwein.
“Last night was the best we’ve ran as a team, having our scoring spread at 1:24,” head coach Kevin Kueker said. “Having that effort put us just behind all the ranked teams ahead of us.”