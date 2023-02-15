DES MOINES- After coming in third a year ago, Waverly-Shell Rock is looking to get back on top.
Ryker Graff (32-7) entered the day as the fifth seed and was granted a bye in the first round. When Graff got his chance, he made quick work of Dallas Center-Grimes' Ayden Beck, winning by fall in just 1:52 to advance to the quarterfinals Thursday.
At 120 pounds, Alex Hornyak (27-14) got the day started for the Go-Hawks in round one, winning by fall over DC-G's Blake Forrester in the middle of the second period.
In round two, Hornyak lost by a 16-7 major decision to Indianola's Bowen Downey to shift himself into the consolation bracket.
Zane Behrends (23-14) also received a first round bye and then he battled for a sudden victory win over Ankeny Centennial's Cael Wiener with a takedown, 4-2. Behrends will join Graff in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Ryder Block (42-0) received a bye as the top-seeded wrestler in 138 pounds and then he did what he does best. Dominate.
Block was ahead 11-3 and at the clap of Brett Wheelan's hands, Block finished the job, pinning Dubuque Hempstead's Dawson Fish in 1:17.
At 145 pounds, Bas Diaz (43-2) was the number one see and he took down Bondurant-Farrar's Jordan Rial, winning by fall in 5:17 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Ethan Bibler (31-14) started off with a quick pin over Iowa City, Liberty's Landon Bell in 1:17 before facing B-F's Jack Lewis.
Against Lewis, Bibler trailed 3-1 at the beginning of the third period, then he rallied off six unanswered points to come away with the 7-3 decision victory.
W-SR's 160 pound wrestler, Danny Diaz, won his second round match against Carlise's Hayden Lucas by fall in 5:36 to advance to the quarterfinals.
Zander Wedemeier (26-14) cruised to a 7-4 decisiion victory over Urbandale's Cain Tigges before losing in the second round to Marshalltown's Nick Rebik by an 8-5 decision.
At 182 pounds, Cole Thompson (24-20) held a lead over Bettendorf's Cooper Agosta, but Agosta battled back and eventually won by a 10-8 decision in sudden victory. Thompson will wrestle in the first round of the consolation bracket Thursday night.
Donning a heavy left shoulder brace, McCrae Hagarty (41-2) wasn't going to let that stop him in the second round. Hagarty got a win by fall over Liberty's Vincenzo Lima in the middle of the second period.
Surprise state qualifier, Caden Wetherell (30-8) battled and got a win by fall over Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Colin Woods during the second period.
While a wrestler with a 30-8 record may not be that uncommon at the state tournament, calling Wetherell a surprise qualifier isn't too far from the truth.
"I think it's pretty surprising myself," Wetherell said. "At the beginning of the year, I wasn't really even wrestling varsity matches. And now, being a full-time varsity wrestler that's here at the state tournament."
In round two, he saw LeMars' Ayden Hoag and Wetherell would go on to lose by a 15-4 major decision.
At 285 pounds, Jake Walker (40-4) got a bye round one and then he worked his magic, winning by a 16-1 tech fall over Waterloo East's Keeron Harris-Veasley.
The Go-Hawks will be sending eight people on to the quarterfinals and they are also in first place with 55.5 points, just a hair more than second place Southeast Polk.