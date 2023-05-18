DES MOINES- The Waverly-Shell Rock and Denver track and field teams opened their state events on Monday afternoon.
The night opened with both Denver and W-SR running in the boys shuttle hurdle preliminary.
Denver's Evan Dorn, Isaac larson, Chase Baumgartner and Kasey Wirtjes were able to qualify for the Saturday final with a seventh place finish and a time of 1:02.16.
Sam Roose, Jameson Toma, Marquis Olson and Asa Newsom edged the Go-Hawks into the finals with an eighth place finish and a time of 1:01.68.
Sumner-Fredericksburg's Hillary Trainor led the 3000-meter run for seven-and-a-half laps, but finished in second place behind perennial powerhouse, Danielle Hostetler, with a time of 10:23.65.
In the 3200, Denver's Neal Pinter took 11th with a personal record time of 10:09.30.
Denver's Natalie Demai was seeded first in the 200, and she qualified for the finals with a time of 25.87 and a sixth place finish.
In the high jump area, W-SR's Ramey Dahlquist cleared the bar at 5-00.00 to finish in a tie for seventh place.
This was the second year that Dahlquist was able to compete at the state meet in the high jump and it was a great moment to be back for her.
"I was really grateful that I could come back here," Dahlquist said. "My sister has been here for years and succeeded, so to be able to jump down here, even if I don't get first or anything like that, it's still cool to talk to a bunch of the other girls in 3A."
Dahlquist had her PR set at five feet early in the year, but she couldn't get over the bar on Thursday, but she's ok with that.
"My PR is five feet and I made that again," Dahlquist said. "I'm really glad that I was able to make that two times in-a-row [at districts] because I wasn't able to do that all year long. I am a little disappointed that I didn't PR, you don't PR every time."
Brody Williams of W-SR gave it all he had in the discus ring, but he would go on to foul out of the event without a distance.
Running in the girls 4x800, Denver's Hailey Homan, Reeve Ristau, Laci Even and Amber Homan placed 11th with a time of 10:00.01.
The Cyclone boys team of Christian Brown, Evan Doty, Jackson Schoville and Max Schwandt set a season best time of 8:27.78 to take 17th in the event.
W-SR's team of Caleb Hoins, Caden Kueker, Sam Freese and Mekyver Hagarty started off red hot with Hoins' lead leg of 1:59.08, and the team would finish with a time of 8:24.72 to take 18th.
The open 400 saw Denver's Aubrey Decker set a PR with a time of 59.62, to place ninth, three seconds behind first place.
In the girls shuttle hurdle, Delilah Kroyman, Mia Englin, Corynn Eckerman and Ashlynn Golly took 15th with a time of 1:09.63.