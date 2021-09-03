Charlie Kramer greeted his teammates on the sideline inside Go-Hawk Stadium. He then walked out to mid-field for the coin toss prior to kickoff of the Waverly-Shell Rock freshman game against Crestwood.
It was the first time Kramer was back on his home field since suffering a stroke two weeks ago. He was later diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome and faces a long road of recovery in the months ahead.
But there the 14-year-old stood, soaking up the moment as best he could. His varsity brethren had his back a couple hours later.
“I caught (up with) him walking and that was one of the best hugs,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard began before pausing. “… one of the best hugs I’ve ever given a player.
“What a miracle.”
W-SR continued its impressive start to the 2021 season by dismantling Crestwood, 48-6, on a hazy, foggy and drizzly night at Go-Hawk Stadium. W-SR is 2-0 for the first time since 2018 – that team finished 8-2.
McCrae Hagarty spent most of the week getting back to full health. His body took a beating after dishing out a beating against Waukon in the Aug. 28 season opener. He dislocated a rib on his right side against the Indians – a game where he broke two long touchdown runs and was in on several plays on defense. He didn’t practice much leading up to Friday’s game against the Cadets. But he was ready to go, back under the lights, running like a Ferrari up and down the field.
Hagarty ran for a touchdown and returned a fumble for another during a wild first half that saw the Go-Hawks light up the scoreboard with 35 points. He finished with a game-high 131 yards rushing and about a dozen broken tackles.
“That’s the goal is don’t get brought down by one person,” Hagarty said, with a laugh. “Especially a corner (back). That’s the worst.”
Junior Asa Newsom posted eight carries for 57 yards and two scores in the first half, including a 5-yard touchdown to give the Go-Hawks a 7-0 lead with 2 minutes, 55 seconds to play in the first quarter.
A week after forcing five takeaways, W-SR forced three turnovers in the opening 24 minutes against the Cadets (0-2).
It started on Crestwood’s next series. W-SR senior Mikey Santoiemma intercepted Cole Butikofer’s pass and handed the home team the ball near mid-field.
Hagarty doubled the Go-Hawks’ lead to 14-0 with a 53-yard burst down the near sideline with 1:31 remaining in the quarter. Senior left guard Kaden Bibler sprung Hagarty with a block.
Newsom put an exclamation point on the first quarter with a 22-yard touchdown run as time expired to slingshot W-SR ahead 21-0.
“It doesn’t matter who play, we’ve just got to come out and play hard every time,” said Newsom, who ran for 74 yards on nine carries.
W-SR senior defensive lineman Marshall Armstrong forced a fumble and Hagarty picked it up and dashed 10 yards into the end zone for another score to make it 28-0 on the first play of the second quarter.
Senior quarterback Grant Halverson found Ott for a 20-yard touchdown less than 2 minutes later to push the lead to 35-0 and invoke the running clock.
“The kids were ready to play football,” Hubbard said.
W-SR’s motto this fall is “Ring the Bell” – a nod to the victory bell that sits a few steps away from the high school building.
The Go-Hawks rang it for the first time at home Friday – a tradition they hope to repeat several more times in 2021.
“It means a lot to us just to go get that victory and celebrate every win,” Newsom said.