JOHNSTON — In a field heavy with CIML competition, the Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team dominated the final results in taking the Baltzley Invitational Saturday at Johnston High School.
The Go-Hawks, the top-rated team in Class 3A according to IAWrestle, amassed 266.5 points in taking five championships and two runners-up in the 12-team field, which also included a squad of junior varsity grapplers.
Seventh-ranked Ankeny was second in the scoring with 195, with Indianola in third with 184.5. West Des Moines Valley (174.5) and the host Dragons (153) rounded out the top five.
Individually, top-rated wrestlers Ryder Block (138), Aiden Riggins (160), McCrae Hagarty (195) and Jake Walker (285) were joined by 145 No. 5 Bas Diaz atop the podium. Meanwhile, 132 No. 4 Carter Fecht and 220 No. 3 Layne McDonald took second, and 113 No. 5 Zane Behrends, 170 No. 9 Sean Mwangi and 126 unranked Sam Hornyak all were in third.
After getting a bye at 138, Block started his day with a pin in 1 minute 25 seconds over Des Moines Roosevelt’s Sullivan Davis, and then stuck Ankeny’s Lincoln Folkers in 1:53. In the finals, Block took an 11-5 decision over Johnston’s Jacob Helgeson.
Diaz also got a free pass into the quarters before taking a 10-3 decision against 11th-ranked Connor McCartan of Cedar Falls. Diaz then earned a 24-7 technical fall against Erich Rinderknecht in 5:40 before beating No. 4 Ryder Downey, of Indianola, 2-1, in overtime in the final.
After a bye at 160, Riggins got a pair of tech falls — 20-3 in 3:29 against Mason City’s Seth Ihlenfeldt and 19-3 in 1:50 over Indianola’s Bryce Aldrige. In the championship bout, Riggins defeated No. 9 Gabe Carver of Urbandale in a 16-5 major decision.
At 195, the six wrestlers had a round-robin contest to determine who comes out on top there. Hagarty went 5-0 in that competition. He had pins against Roosevelt’s Keegan Davis (17 seconds), Valley’s Mason Wray (2:25), Nate Nessa of the JV select team (1:45) and Cade Bennethum of Ankeny (1:04) and mixed in a 15-4 major against Walker Whalen of Indianola.
Walker recorded three pins on his way to the heavyweight win. He dispatched Dallas Center-Grimes’ Colin Kakacek in 1:55, Valley’s Jacob Mohler in 2:36, and No. 6 Cael Crawford in 3:17.
At 132, Fecht received a bye into the quarters, where he won a 12-3 major decision against Urbandale’s Aiden Doria. He followed that up with a semifinal pin of DC-G’s Logan Gard in 4:32 before dropping a 4-0 decision in the final to No. 2 Jace Rhodes of Mason City.
McDonald also got a pass into the second round, where he pinned DC-G’s Cuin Cullen in 1:14. In the semis, he grabbed a 6-1 decision over James Naughton of Indianola, but lost 6-3 in the final to Trystin Irvin of Valley.
At 113, Behrends started his day in the quarters after a first-round bye and pinned Johnston’s Shandrel Thompson in 1:38. However, Fnu Maihan of Ankeny took a 4-3 decision in the semifinals. Behrends then bounced back in the third-round consolation with a 5-minute pin of Valley’s Nic VanArkel, and grabbed bronze by pinning JV Select’s Isaac O’Toole in 2:54.
Hornyak began his tournament at 126 by pinning Indianola’s Isaac Seger in 1:48, but Benjamin Hansen of Ankeny, who is rated eighth at 120, pinned him in 3:10. On the back side, Hornyak grabbed an 8-0 major over Carson Springer of DC-G, and then took third with a 6-3 decision over Valley’s Ezra Kristensen.
Mwangi got a bye into the 170 quarters and then took a 14-2 major over Ben Brushaber of DC-G. In the semis, though, No. 4 Sam Zindel of Johnston eked a 3-2 decision. Mwangi was able to recover on the back side with a 12-2 major over CF’s Kyle Campbell, and grabbed third on a 7-2 decision over Ankeny’s Xander Kenworthy.
Also placing for the Go-Hawks were Alex Hornyak (106) and Braxten Westendorf (120) in fourth, Robert Poyner (152) in fifth and Cole Thompson (182) in seventh.
GO-HAWKS DEFEAT INDIANS, 57-21
WAUKON — In a Northeast Iowa Conference dual, the Go-Hawks defeated Waukon, 57-21, on Thursday night at Waukon High School.
W-SR received five forfeits, at 285, 120, 145, 152 and 195. Of the contested matches, Alex Hornyak got a technical fall, 17-2 in 4:39, over Ethan Gibbs at 113, Dylan Stockdale earned a 17-4 major decision over Ashton Wohlfeil at 160 while Sam Horynak (132), Brady Roling (138) and Zander Wedemeier (170) all recorded pins.
Waukon got pins at 106, 126 and 182 and got an overtime victory at 220 to close the meet.
Meanwhile, in girls’ action, Amber Hoth (106), Haidyn Snyder (138), Lilly Stough (138) and Gayle Robinson (160) all recorded pins in an unscored dual. W-SR took four of the seven matches.