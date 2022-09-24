The cold, rainy and wet homecoming night was a non-factor for the Go-Hawks in the strong win.
The Waverly-Shell Rock defense wasted no time in recovering a fumble just two plays into the game.
McCrae Hagarty found the endzone two plays later from 6 yards out. With a good extra point, the Go-Hawks took a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the game.
On the next Waterloo East possession, the Trojans drove 45 yards down the field before losing the ball on downs.
Tyler Gayer ran the ball in from 38 yards just four plays into the next possession to give W-SR the 14-0 lead.
On the next W-SR possession, Asa Newsom found the edge for a 42-yard touchdown run on the outside to give the Go-Hawks a 21-0 lead.
With 1:08 left in the first quarter, the Go-Hawks were threatening on the Trojan 5-yard line when Waterloo East took a timeout. On fourth-and-goal, Cole Marsh threw the ball out of the endzone, over the receivers head for a turnover on downs.
On the next play to start the second quarter, Hagarty stripped the ball and returned it 4 yards for a touchdown. The point after was good making it 28-0 Go-Hawks at the start of the second quarter.
Simon Ott kicked a pooch kick that was nearly recovered by W-SR, put Waterloo East on their own 35-yard line.
On the next play, Jack Wilson intercepted the ball and returned it to midfield. On the first play of the following drive, Marsh threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Asa Newsom on a circus catch. With the extra point sailing through the uprights, W-SR took a 35-0 lead with 10:41 left in the half.
With the Trojans driving down the field, Waterloo East took a timeout near midfield with 7:36 left in the second quarter. Hagarty got a third down sack that forced a fourth-and-27 punt that barely made it back to the first down marker.
The Go-Hawk offense was quick in finding the endzone. Marsh found Benny Ramker for a 53-yard touchdown. Ott converted his sixth extra point to make it 42-0 with 2:56 left in the half. The big lead enacted the running clock rule for the rest of the game.
Poyner found the endzone for the second time, this time a 35-yard touchdown run that put W-SR up 49-0 to start the second half.
The Go-Hawk defense forced a three-and-out then backup Grant Parker came in at quarterback.
With the rain starting to fall, Ethan Bibler bullied himself through multiple defenders for a 31-yard touchdown run. W-SR took a 56-0 lead after Ott converted the extra point with 5:45 left in the third.
The rest of the game was a defensive battle with neither team finding the endzone.
The Go-Hawks moved to a 5-0 record on the season.
Marsh threw for 167 yards and two touchdowns on a 45% completion rate. Marsh has started to throw the ball better the last two weeks, throwing for four touchdowns.
"Through practice I've gained a lot of confidence through practice," Marsh said. "Getting chemistry with the receivers really helps.
The Marsh-Newsom connection has been working the past two weeks. The duo has connected for nearly 200 yards and two touchdowns the past two weeks alone.
"The extra reps with Asa are huge," Marsh said. "When we have a special team section neither of us are on that so we always connect on routes and get our timing down."
Head coach Mark Hubbard has noticed that the duo has started to click as well.
"I think the big thing with Cole getting the ball to Asa is the time that Cole had back there," Hubbard said. "Our o-line did a great job at protecting him back there."
W-SR will be on the road next week in a game against Marion.
Waverly-Shell Rock......... 21 21 14 0 – 56
Waterloo East…................ 0 0 0 0 – 0