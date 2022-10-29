Waverly- Waverly-Shell Rock welcomed the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison for the 4A round of 16 playoff game. 

Tyler Gayer exploded early in the game, breaking off two runs totalling 64 yards. McCrae Hagarty finished the drive with an 8 yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed, putting W-SR ahead 6-0 with 10:42 left in the first quarter. 