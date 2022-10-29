Waverly- Waverly-Shell Rock welcomed the Bloodhounds of Fort Madison for the 4A round of 16 playoff game.
Tyler Gayer exploded early in the game, breaking off two runs totalling 64 yards. McCrae Hagarty finished the drive with an 8 yard touchdown run. The extra point was missed, putting W-SR ahead 6-0 with 10:42 left in the first quarter.
"I think those runs really brought a lot of life to the offense," Gayer said. "It started a snowball that kept building and building."
The Go-Hawks forced a three-and-out and fielded the punt right at midfield. Asa Newsom broke off a 50-yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive. Hagarty rushed in the two-point conversion to put the score at 14-0 with 9:33 left in the first.
The Bloodhounds punted after three plays yet again and it was returned to the Fort Madison 32-yard line. After five plays, Gayer found the endzone from 5 yards out. The extra point was good giving the Go-Hawks the 21-0 advantage.
W-SR forced a three-and-out yet again but the punt was muffed, giving Fort Madison the ball back at midfield. Robert Poyner laid out for an interception to give W-SR the ball back at its own 35-yard line.
Simon Ott punted for the first time in the game and pinned the Bloodhounds on its own 6-yard line. The first quarter ended with Fort Madison facing a fourth down on its own 1 inch line. The following punt was shanked, giving W-SR the ball back at the Bloodhound 14-yard line.
Ott strolled into the endzone on a 12-yard reverse run then kicked the extra point to put W-SR ahead 28-0 with 11:11 left in the half.
Sam Roose knocked away the third down pass on defense and the following punt was returned to the Go-Hawk 33-yard line.
Hagarty finished off the six-play drive with his third touchdown of the game, this time a 6 yard run. W-SR started off the running clock rule by taking a 35-0 lead with 6:42 left in the half.
The Bloodhounds reached midfield for the first time aided by a roughing the punter penalty. W-SR forced another punt and went into the two-minute drill deep in its own territory.
W-SR burned all three of its timeouts, but barely crossing midfield to end the half.
To start the second half, Fort Madison got its first two first downs and crossed midfield. W-SR forced another punt, but were pinned at its own 4-yard line.
Cole Marsh raced down the field and threw a block downfield for Ott, who ran past midfield.
To start the fourth quarter, Hagarty found the endzone yet again from 8 yards to put W-SR ahead 42-0 with 11:54 left in the game.
Fort Madison moved the ball down field and found paydirt after a 12-play 80 yard drive to cut the lead to 49-7.
Gavin Stockdale returned the ensuing kick 57 yards and Ethan Bibler ran it into the endzone on the first play of the drive from 27 yards out. W-SR took a 49-7 lead and finished the game with a home playoff win.
W-SR's defense was playing fast and hitting the Bloodhounds hard.
"We knew they were going to be a good offense," Gayer said. "We stepped up to the challenge and did what we did on offense."
Head coach Mark Hubbard is crediting the entire team, from starters to scout team, for the big playoff opening win.
"A lot of what the lines did was due to our scout teams," Hubbard said. "Our scout teams played so hard this week. We've got some new guys in there with our freshman and JV ball getting done to help carry that scout team load. I give them a lot of credit."
Before Friday night's games, there were only 16 teams left in 4A, meaning that there were only high quality opponents left, showing how dominant the Go-Hawks have been this season.
"They were 7-2 coming in," Hubbard said. "They've never been here, and they are on the way up. They've had a tough week, their center lost his father a couple weeks ago."
W-SR's student section wore red to to honor the player's father. Hubbard understands the difficulties of playing through hard times and sends his thoughts and prayers to the community.
"Our hearts go out to them," Hubbard said. "I would be lying if I said that it didn't cross my mind a couple times this week. Once I read the article and knowing what we endured here, looking up and seeing the crowd wearing the red, it is definitely a reminder."
W-SR utilized multiple people to get the job done in the first half with four different people scoring touchdowns.
"That is the beauty of this football team," Hubbard said. "They don't care who gets the credit, they don't care who gets the ball. They just want to make sure they get the win and that's what is fun about them."
The Go-Hawks will face off against North Scott for the first time since 2018 when the Lancers ended W-SR's season with a 39-9 thumping.
"They were really good," Hubbard said. "We played a tight first half and they jumped us in the second half. I don't know if they have ever been to Go-Hawk stadium. We are going to get on the film tomorrow and put together a plan. It is nice that the kids earned the ability to play here one more time."
For Gayer, it will be the final game at Go-Hawk stadium, win or lose.
"I am hoping that all of us seniors soak it in and have a lot of fun North Scott is a really good team so it should be a really good game," Gayer said.
Ott led the team with 99 rushing yards and one touchdown. Hagarty finished with 78 yards and three touchdowns and Gayer rushed for 71 yards and one touchdown.
Waverly-Shell Rock........ 21 14 0 14 – 29
Fort Madison.........…........ 0 0 0 7 – 7