SOLON — The Waverly-Shell Rock wrestling team braved the post-snowstorm road conditions Saturday and then dominated the Ed Hadenfeldt Wrestling Invitational competition in taking the team title by 117 points.
The Go-Hawks, the No. 2 team in the latest IAWrestle Class 3A ratings, scored 324 points, followed by North Scott, which had 207 points, and Class 1A No. 2 Lisbon was third with 184.5 points.
In the process, the Go-Hawks crowned nine champions and two runners-up. Winning their brackets were 113-pound No. 8 Zane Behrends, 132 No. 5 Carter Fecht, 138 No. 1 Ryder Block, 145 No. 4 Bas Diaz, 152 No. 9 Cayden Langrek, nationally No. 1-ranked Aiden Riggins (160), 195 No. 1 McCrae Hagarty, 220 No. 7 Layne McDonald and 285 No. 1 Jake Walker.
Taking second were 120 No. 10 Braxten Westendorf and Robert Poyner (160). Third-place winners were 106 No. 9 Alex Hornyak and Sam Hornyak (126).
Behrends (18-7) opened with a bye in the first round and then blitzed through his competition with three pins: in 1 minute 9 seconds against Riley Berk, of Cedar Rapids Prairie, 1:50 against Kyler Jessup of Solon, and 48 seconds against Dike-New Hartford’s Lucas Ragsdale.
Fecht (20-7) also got a bye before pinning West Liberty’s Bryson Garcia in 2:40 and Durant’s Wyatt Cole in 3:30. In the final, Fecht earned a 9-3 decision against Tiernan Boots, of Lisbon.
Block (26-0) got the pass into the second round before pinning Gehrig Kirst, of North Scott, in 1:18 and sticking Nate Wood, of North Cedar, in 4:32. He took the division by winning an 11-7 decision against Cade Siebrecht, of Lisbon.
Diaz (22-3) followed his bye with three consecutive stoppages. He put North Scott’s Aydan Cary’s shoulders to the mat in 1:18, followed by Center Point-Urbana’s Ryan Barth in 35 seconds and Indy Harbaugh, of Lisbon, in 1:43.
Langreck (4-0) started his day after a first-round bye by earning an 18-2 technical fall in 4:55 against Solon’s David Karam. He followed that with two pins, 1:51 against Ilias Louck of North Scott and 2:48 over Iowa City Liberty’s Gavin Benton.
Riggins (27-0) opened in the quarterfinal with a pin of Solon’s Fisher Harrison, 1:07, and a 15-0 tech fall in 2:04 over Jace Tippet. He then received the title when teammate Poyner forfeited to him in the final.
Poyner (18-10), who was not scored, stopped Clear Creek-Amana’s Ethan Williams in 2:41 and took an 8-4 decision over Elijah Terwileger of Liberty in the semifinal.
Hagarty (27-1) opened with a quarterfinal pin over Jackson McCallister of North Scott in 1:37 and stuck West Liberty’s Jahsiah Galvan in 1:18. In the title bout, Hagarty earned a 10-5 decision against AJ Petersen of North Scott.
McDonald (10-3) started his day by pinning Braydon Hoffman of Solon in 2:59. He then took decisions of 5-0 over Indy Ferguson of Lisbon and 3-0 against Logan Wright, of West Branch.
Walker (22-2) got a double-bye into the semifinals. There, he stuck Quintyn Rocha of West Liberty in 2:51, and then he took a 9-1 major decision over Solon’s Gage Marty.
Westendorf (15-13) had a pair of pins on his way to the final: 2:56 against West Branch’s Dylan Olson and 1:42 against Hunter Kegley of Prairie. However, Trace Gephart of North Scott, the No. 4 wrestler at 120, took a 15-0 tech fall in 3:03 to deny Westendorf the title.
Alex Hornyak (17-11) won his quarterfinal over Timmy Hosier of West Branch in 1:05, but Colin Cassady of West Liberty sent him to the back side with a 6-2 decision in the semifinal. In the consolations, Hornyak pinned both of his remaining opponents, Hayden Ulloa, of North Scott, in 5:33, and Lisbon’s Wes Sadler in 35 seconds.
Sam Hornyak (18-12) had two pins leading to his semifinal — 2 minutes against Jay Halverson of CC-A and 3:58 against Luke Guseman of West Branch. However, he dropped a 7-5 decision to Ethan Gast of Durant. On the consy side, Hornyak bounced back with a 58-second fall over Zane Keim of Iowa Valley and in 6:41 for third against Jordan Schmidt of Solon.