With the threat of weather in the area, the Waverly-Shell Rock and Crestwood game was moved up by an hour but the delay wasn't a factor for the Go-Hawks as they won 35-0.
W-SR received the opening kick of the game and senior Cole Marsh didn't waste any time taking the team down the field. The 66-yard drive was capped off by a 2-yard rush by Marsh. The point after was good, giving W-SR the 7-0 lead with 8:20 left in the first quarter.
The Go-Hawk defense picked up right where they left off last week, forcing a takeaway just 40 seconds into the Cadet drive. Tyler Gayer recovered the fumble, giving W-SR the ball back on Crestwood's 17-yard line.
On the next play, Marsh threw for his first touchdown pass of the year, a 17-yard strike to Kellen Pugh. Simon Ott converted the point after to give W-SR the 14-0 lead with 7:35 left in the first quarter.
W-SR's defense forced a punt to get the ball back on their own 41-yard line.
Marsh threw for his second touchdown, and third total of the game, to Gayer. The pass was for 11 yards and put W-SR up 21-0 with 10:46 left in the second quarter.
After another touchback from Ott, the Go-Hawk defense stood strong, forcing a three-and-out from the Cadets. W-SR got the ball back on their own 31-yard line.
The Cadets held W-SR to their first, and only, punt of the game with 6:57 left in the second quarter. The three play drive went for negative yardage. Crestwood was pinned down to the Go-Hawk 17-yard line.
Another three-and-out from the W-SR defense got the Go-Hawks the ball back at midfield with 5:55 left in the second quarter.
McCrae Hagarty scored his first touchdown of the game on a 1-yard plunge to cap off a five play, 52 yard drive. Ott kicked the extra point to give W-SR the 28-0 lead with 4:24 left in the first half.
Crestwood was forced to punt for the fourth time in the half, giving W-SR the ball back at their own 27-yard line with just over a minute left in the half.
The Go-Hawks fumbled the ball with 37 seconds left after three plays to give the Cadets the ball back right before half. The defense held them for only 12 yards on six plays to end the half.
Crestwood received the second half kick. The Cadets moved down the field methodically, moving 43 yards in 14 plays. The drive ended with a turnover on downs, give W-SR the ball back on their own 37-yard line.
W-SR's following drive ended with a turnover on downs after five plays and 19 yards.
Crestwood got the ball back near midfield with 4:03 left in the third quarter.
The Go-Hawk defense held the Cadet's to just 8 yards on four plays to force a turnover on downs to get the ball back on their own 48-yard line.
W-SR drove down the field, 52 yards in four plays to score the final touchdown of the game. Marsh threw his third touchdown pass, a 10-yard toss to Ott. The point after was good to give W-SR the 35-0 lead.
Each team had one more possession in the fourth quarter but both ended in turnover on downs.
Hagarty finished the game with 122 rushing yards on 15 carries and one touchdown to lead the team in rushing. Asa Newsom finished second with 46 yards on five carries. On defense, Gayer was the team leader in tackles, finishing with eight. Newsom was second on the team with six and a half total tackles.
Waverly-Shell Rock…… 14 14 7 0 – 35
Crestwood……...............0 0 0 0 – 0