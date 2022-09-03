Marsh

Cole Marsh throws against Waukon. Against Crestwood, Marsh had three passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown. 

 File Photo

With the threat of weather in the area, the Waverly-Shell Rock and Crestwood game was moved up by an hour but the delay wasn't a factor for the Go-Hawks as they won 35-0. 

W-SR received the opening kick of the game and senior Cole Marsh didn't waste any time taking the team down the field. The 66-yard drive was capped off by a 2-yard rush by Marsh. The point after was good, giving W-SR the 7-0 lead with 8:20 left in the first quarter. 