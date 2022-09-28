It was a battle for the top spot in the Northeast Iowa Conference on Tuesday between Waverly-Shell Rock and New Hampton.
A long volley on the first serve saw the Go-Hawks go up 1-0 over the Chickasaws.
New Hampton was able to take a 5-4 lead before W-SR took the lead back 9-5, forcing the Chickasaws to take a timeout.
W-SR extended their lead to 15-8 before New Hampton scored eight out of the next 11 points to bring it within two, 18-16.
The match stayed close throughout the rest of set one with W-SR holding onto a 23-21 lead before taking set one 25-22. Averi Weichers led the way with four kills in set one.
The Chickasaws were able to tie set two at 5-5 before taking a slim 10-9 lead. Set two was back and forth with neither team able to take more than a two point lead. W-SR held on to the small lead 15-14 before Weichers slammed the ball home for a 20-19 lead.
Ellie Thompson ended set two with an ace to give W-SR the 25-22 win and 2-0 set advantage.
With a 2-0 set disadvantage, New Hampton was on the ropes, needing a set three win to extend the match. The Go-Hawks took an early 5-4 lead before New Hampton took it back 10-9.
W-SR snagged a 15-14 advantage and on the next point New Hampton tied it up 15-15. The Go-Hawks held on to their slim lead, 20-18 over the Chickasaws before New Hampton took a timeout tied 23-23.
A big kill from the Chickasaws gave them the set three win, 26-24 to force a set four with W-SR still holding on to a 2-1 set advantage.
New Hampton stayed strong in the face of losing the match by winning set four 25-21 to force a decisive fifth set that goes to 15.
The Chickasaws were able to put away the Go-Hawks in the fifth and final set, 15-12 to win the match 3-2.
This is only the third time that New Hampton has been able to beat the Go-Hawks in the last 33 meetings.
The Go-Hawks were able to jump out to a 2-0 set lead but were unable to close out the Chickasaws and head coach Eavon Woodin thinks the team was playing not to lose.
“I thought we played aggressive the first three games,” Woodin said. “When we lost the third we started to play not to lose. We didn’t execute in the fourth and fifth and New Hampton wanted it and played very well.”
