The sting of last October’s Class 3A first-round playoff loss at Western Dubuque is still fresh, and the agony of defeat has not been lost on Waverly-Shell Rock.
Last season is history.
The Go-Hawks are refreshed and revved up to make a deeper postseason run this fall. And they have a new swagger to them, along with some new faces.
Their motto this season is “Ring the Bell” – a nod to the victory bell that sits a few feet from the doors of W-SR High School. After every win, the Go-Hawks flock to the front of the school and ring the bell in celebration. They did that four times last season. They are hoping to ring it more often in 2021.
In order to get to where they want to be, coach Mark Hubbard had to find his next quarterback. Enter: Grant Halverson. A 6-foot-3 senior, Halverson took control of the huddle during a handful of extra practice sessions following last season’s playoff loss. He’s now the starter and could mold into the game-changer the Go-Hawks envision to help create a more versatile offensive attack.
Halverson spent the last two seasons behind starters Ethan Flege and Brady Ramker. During limited playing time last season, Halverson completed 8 of 15 passes for 150 yards and two touchdowns.
“We felt that a year ago, we were probably a football team that was a little bit more run heavy,” Hubbard said. “Our receiving corps wasn’t as experienced, and Brady posed a little bit more of a run threat, and we just felt like that probably was who we were a year ago. Here we are a year later. Our receivers have gotten older, obviously Grant has continued to develop and we feel like we’re going to be able to protect the passer better this year, and all that being said, hopefully that makes us more diverse and more multiple on offense. I think Grant did a great job in the weight room this summer and it’s paying off for him.”
Indeed. The Go-Hawks leaned on the run a lot last season, especially with the likes of Asa Newsom and McCrae Hagarty carrying the ball. As sophomores last season, Newsom and Hagarty combined for 201 carries, 1,372 yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.
They hope to have more of a threat through the air this season, and Hubbard and his staff are confident Halverson can help generate such an attack.
“In order to throw the ball a little bit more, you’ve got to obviously have a quarterback that can throw it, but you’ve got to have receivers and you’ve got to have some linemen that can protect,” the coach said. “We’re hoping to be more (versatile) this season.”
W-SR bumped up to 4A this season and will compete in District 2 alongside Decorah, Western Dubuque, Marion, Mason City and Waterloo East.
W-SR kicks off the season at defending 2A state champion Waukon on Aug. 27.
“We have high hopes and dreams, and these kids, they want to play football a long time; they want to play inside the Dome; they want to play for a big trophy,” Hubbard said. “And I think it all starts with Waukon.”