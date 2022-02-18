DES MOINES — The Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team had the most qualifiers to attend the Iowa State Wrestling Championships.
Those numbers could eventually help them determine the team race, but they'll need a lot of help from the backend after Friday morning's quarterfinals.
Ryder Block (138 pounds), Aiden Riggins (160), McCrae Hagarty (195) and Jake Walker (285) advanced to Friday night's semifinals with victories, with bonus points for Block (19-4 technical fall in 4 minutes over Kael Scranton of Indianola) and Hagarty (18-1 in 3:35 over Colin Cunningham of Cedar Rapids Kennedy).
Meanwhile, five more Go-Hawks have earned at least a spot on the podium for advancing to the third-round consolations and being one of eight wrestlers remaining in their weights. Zane Behrends (113), Braxten Westendorf (120), Carter Fecht (132), Bas Diaz (145) and Cayden Langreck (152) all won their back-end matches to stay alive.
However, the tournament ended for three Go-Hawks in the early session Friday. Alex Hornyak (106) and Layne McDonald (220) lost both of their bouts, and Sean Mwangi (170) was bounced with a last-second takedown in his only match of the day.
After the quarterfinal round and the second-round consolations, Southeast Polk has taken the team leadership with 87 points, having eight advance to the semifinals. The Go-Hawks are in second with 70.5 points, and Waukee Northwest is right behind in third with 70 points.
The Class 3A semifinals will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by the Class 1A semifinals and third-round consolations for both classes.
CLASS 3A
TEAM STANDINGS (Top 5)
1. Southeast Polk 87
2. Waverly-Shell Rock 70.5
3. Waukee Northwest 70
4. Bettendorf 53
5. Linn-Mar 40
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS (Session 4, W-SR only)
106 — Quarterfinal: Dru Ayala (Fort Dodge) tech fall Alex Hornyak (WSR), 24-9, 5:32; Consolation Round 2: Mitchell Pins (Dubuque Hempstead) dec. Hornyak, 6-3.
113 — Quarterfinal: Blake Gioimo (CR Prairie) major dec. Zane Behrends (WSR), 12-1; Consolation Round 2: Behrends dec. Ayden Golden (N. Scott), 4-0.
120 — Quarterfinal: Trever Anderson (Ankeny) major dec. Braxten Westendorf (WSR), 15-4; Consolation Round 2: Westendorf (WSR) dec. Ayden NIcklaus (Dav. West), 7-3.
132 — Quarterfinal: Tycho Carmichael (Bettendorf) dec. Carter Fecht (WSR), 1-0. Consolation Round 2: Fecht dec. Kyler Scranton (IC West), 7-4.
138 — Quarterfinal: Ryder Block (WSR) tech fall Demarion Ross (Fort Dodge), 19-4, 5:09.
145 — Quarterfinal: Ryder Downey (Indianola) dec. Bas Diaz (WSR), 5-0; Consolation Round 2: Diaz pinned Ryan Ott (IC High), 4:37.
152 — Quarterfinal: Dylan Whitt (Cedar Falls) dec. Cayden Langreck (WSR), 9-2; Consolation Round 2: Langreck pinned Elijah Mendoza (Bett), 2:57.
160 — Quarterfinal: Aiden Riggins (WSR) tech fall Kael Scranton (ICW), 16-0, 4:00.
170 — Consolation Round 2: Seth Madden (N. Scott) dec. Sean Mwangi, 3-1.
195 — Quarterfinal: McCrae Hagarty (WSR) tech fall Colin Flannagan (CR Kennedy), 18-1, 3:36.
220 — Quarterfinal: Hunter Blomgren (Norwalk) pinned Layne McDonald (WSR), 4:21; Consolation Round 2: Cael Winter (WNW) pinned McDonald, 4:14.
285 — Quarterfinal: Jake Walker (WSR) dec. Hector Garcia (Boone), 5-1.