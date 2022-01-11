Go-Hawk basketball may have claimed last year’s over Benton, but the Bobcats were ready to return the favor Monday night in Van Horne 45-42 despite one final push from Waverly-Shell Rock.
“This is the kind of team we wanted to play to get better by the end of our season,” coach Greg Bodensteiner said. “They have a handful in their three starting guards and gave them too many good looks to win tonight.”
Both squads flexed their defensive prowess early, combining for 14 points after one quarter and Benton the edge 8-6. W-SR opened the second quarter with a swift 4-0 run for a short-lived lead. While the Go-Hawks put on their best on-ball defense, Benton sophomore McKenna Kramer was able to knock down back-to-back treys to put the Bobcats up 18-17 at halftime.
“We got caught on too many screens and I didn't chase around them to try to run shooters off the three-point line,” Bodensteiner said. “I was pleased with our pressure early and keeping the ball in front of us for the most part. We weren’t great offensively, but I couldn't ask much for more from our defensive effort.”
Benton gained a little breathing room in the third quarter behind a strong quarter from junior lead guard Jenna Twedt getting to the rim. W-SR responded down low with sophomore Katelyn Eggena and sophomore Brenna Bodensteiner finding her outside shot. The Go-Hawks managed to take what was an eight-point deficit and tie in the final quarter.
“We grinded it back out to tie and hitting some timely shots certainly helped,” Bodensteiner said. “We weren’t having out best night offensively, but we certainly picked up the pace in the fourth quarter.”
A three by Kramer followed by a steal and score from junior Grace Embretson made it a three point game once again. Free throws from Twedt and a missed opportunity at the line for W-SR allowed Benton to dribble out the remaining seconds for the win.
“This is an opportunity for us coaches to see some good film and figure out where we can improve,” Bodensteiner said. “Our kids are giving us what they can we just we got to help them a little bit more.”
Eggena led the Go-Hawks in scoring with 14 points. Brenna Bodensteiner joined her double figures with 11 points (three triples) and senior Trinidee Moore finished with six points.
The Go-Hawks (9-3) are home on Thursday against New Hampton (4-6) before an 11 day break from action.
BENTON COMMUNITY 45, WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 42
Waverly-SR………6 11 12 13 — 42
Benton Comm.…8 10 17 10 — 45
Waverly-Shell Rock: Katelyn Eggena 6-12 2-4 14, Brenna Bodensteiner 4-7 0-0 11, Trinidee Moore 2-8 0-0 6, Annika Behrends 2-7 0-0 4, Morgan Aikey 1-1 0-0 3, Macy Smith 1-2 0-0 2, Emma Thompson 1-1 0-1 2, Ellie Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, totals 17-40 2-5 42.
Benton Community: Stats n/a
3-point goals: WSR 6-12 (Bodensteiner 3-5, Moore 2-6, Aikey 1-1), BC n/a; Rebounds: WSR 28 (Moore 10, Eggena 6, Behrends 4), BC n/a; Offensive rebounds: WSR 7 (Eggena 3, Behrends 2, two with 1), BC n/a; Assists: WSR 9 (Moore 4, five with 1), BC n/a; Steals: WSR 3 (Behrends 2, Smith 1), BC n/a; Blocked shots: WSR 2 (Eggena 2), BC n/a; Turnovers: WSR 15, BC n/a; Fouled out: none.