Cedar Rapids- Waverly-Shell Rock had a tough task ahead of it in the semifinal matchup of Region 5 volleyball against the number one ranked team in 4A, Cedar Rapids Xavier.
The Go-Hawks came out in set one with an underdog mindset and took the first set from the Saints, 25-20.
Xavier showed why it was the top-ranked team in the class in set two, easily taking it 25-16.
W-SR once again struggled with the powerful Saint team, dropping set three 25-15, and having its back against the wall with a season ending match set down 2-1.
The Saints proved too much for the Go-Hawks yet again in the final set of the night, and the season for W-SR. Xavier won set four, 25-18, ending the Go-Hawk's season.
W-SR finished off the season with a 30-19 record and finished in second place in the Northeast Iowa Conference regular season as well as a second place finish in the NEIC postseason tournament.
Head coach Eavon Woodin was proud of the Go-Hawks and the type of game that was played on Thursday night.
"They fought a good fight," Woodin said. "I was proud of how they came with energy and the will to win."
This could've been the final game that Woodin coached in her storied career and she reflected on the team that she coached this year.
"They were an enjoyable group to coach and came to practice every day to get better," Woodin said. "A lot of teams in the state would love to be 30-19. We will miss our seniors but we have a good core group of underclassmen to take over next year."