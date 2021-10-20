Cole Hotz caught up with longtime buddy Joseph Bockman earlier this week.
They talked football, specifically Friday’s Class 4A, District 2 showdown. Of course, Hotz, a senior, is a stalwart along Waverly-Shell Rock’s offensive line. Bockman is a standout receiver for Decorah.
“They think they’re going to beat us. But I don’t see it happening,” Hotz said, with a slight grin.
The 2021 regular season concludes at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Go-Hawk Stadium. Vikings, Go-Hawks. It’s one of the most historic rivalries in all of Iowa high school football, pitting two foes from the Northeast Iowa Conference.
Oh, and there’s plenty on the line. Both teams have made the 4A playoffs, but the winner will become the district champion, the loser the district runner-up.
“It’s going to be tough, but we’ve done it before,” Hotz said. “We’ve done it with homecoming. We have to be locked in and ready to play.”
W-SR (7-1 overall, 4-0 District 2) enters Friday’s game with one of the most potent offenses in the state. It ranks third in 4A with 30 rushing touchdowns and boasts two running backs – juniors McCrae Hagarty and Asa Newsom – who have rushed for a combined 1,309 yards. W-SR also has developed a lethal passing attack centered around senior quarterback Grant Halverson, who is completing nearly 60% of his passes and has thrown 11 touchdowns. Senior receiver Kaiser Luck, who did not play last week after suffering a lower-body injury, is expected to play Friday.
A lot of that has to do with an offensive line that has continued to grow each week since fall camp back in August.
“Right now, I feel like we’re playing the best we have all year,” Hotz said. “We’ve had a lot of rushing yards the last four games. Hopefully we can keep that going and keep running the ball, because that’s a big part of what we do.”
After winning last week’s slugfest at Western Dubuque, W-SR took away a valuable lesson – one it hopes will pay dividends Friday and beyond.
“We were in a situation where we had to play four quarters of football, and we haven’t had to do that a lot this year,” W-SR coach Mark Hubbard said. “We felt that there were multiple opportunities in that game for us to hang our heads or to get down. We talked about in that game there were plenty of things that you could be disappointed about throughout the course of the game, however, I think our guys answered the bell and made plays when we needed to make plays.”
Western Dubuque quarterback Jack Clemens threw for a school-record 477 yards. Most of those came on one-step drops, which made it more difficult for W-SR defenders to get to him. Nonetheless, Hubbard said shoring up the pass defense will be a focus during practice this week.
“Our secondary had their best test of the season,” the coach said. “There’s something to be said for being able to replicate some of those things in practice, it’s very hard to do. And obviously, we need to improve at all aspects of our coverage and sometimes, it’s as simple as a bump off the line, turning in and looking, making plays on the ball, communicating a little bit more. I felt like we saw one of the best pass offenses potentially in the state, and we took some things away from that that we know we have to improve upon and just continuing to mix up our coverages.”
Hubbard also expects Decorah to attempt to replicate what Western Dubuque did through the air. Vikings senior quarterback Keenan Tyler has thrown for 1,252 yards and 15 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Senior receiver Joseph Bockman has hauled in a team-high 35 catches for 419 yards and five touchdowns.
“Decorah’s quarterback and receivers are every bit as good as Western Dubuque’s,” Hubbard said. “We obviously need to improve upon that aspect of our defense.”
Putting aside what’s on the line Friday, the Go-Hawks are viewing it as another game – the final one during the regular season. They want to be as relaxed and focused as possible.
“We win Friday and we host a playoff game, district champs,” Hotz said. “I’m sure if we win that one, we’ll have an easier road to getting to the Dome.
“Waverly’s expected to be good and football’s had some down years the past couple years, so I feel like there’s a little pressure and I feel like it’s helped us to be where we are today.”