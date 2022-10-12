Waverly- Waverly-Shell Rock welcomed three top-tier teams for the final warmup before the postseason starts.
The Go-Hawks had a tough first match of the day against top-ranked Dike-New Hartford in a matchup between the two winningest coaches in Iowa volleyball history.
W-SR was able to take a 10-8 lead over the Wolverines before extending that advantage to 13-9. D-NH battled back to take a 16-15 lead but W-SR kept the margin at one throughout the latter part of set one.
A kill from Ellie Thompson tied the set at 23-23 but the Wolverines were able to take set one 25-23.
D-NH was able to take more control of set two, taking a 9-4 advantage that forced W-SR to take a timeout. The Wolverines extended its lead to 18-10, before taking set two 25-18 and sweeping the Go-Hawks 2-0.
In match two against Nevada, W-SR fell behind 8-0 early in set one of the match. The Go-Hawks battled back to 8-5 before keeping the deficit at three, 11-8.
W-SR took the lead at 14-13 but eventually dropped the set 25-21. The Cubs continued to keep the Go-Hawks at bay in set two, winning 25-19 and sweeping W-SR 2-0.
Against Union in the final match of the day, the Knights were able to take a close first set 25-23. W-SR won its first, and only set of the day, in set two 25-22 before falling to Union in set three, 15-13.
W-SR ends the regular season with a 25-17 record and will play in the Northeast Iowa Conference tournament on Thursday and Saturday before regionals start next week.