The Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball team took their number seven ranking in 4A and 10-5 record to Osage for the Green Devil's invitational.
In their first match of the day, the Go-Hawks lost a close third set to Dunkerton, who is the number 14 ranked team in 1A, 16-14 and 2-1 in sets to drop their first match of the day.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Cedar Falls
W-SR had a matchup against Cedar Falls, who came into the invite as the number three ranked team in 5A.
The Tigers jumped out to a quick 6-1 lead in set one. When Cedar Falls took an 8-1 lead, W-SR took their first timeout of the set.
Cedar Falls kept the pressure on the Go-Hawks, taking a 13-4 lead. W-SR was never able to get the match close, falling behind 16-9 and ultimately losing the set 21-10.
W-SR came out with a much better energy in set two, taking a 4-3 lead over the Tigers. Katelyn Eggena and Anna Stromberg were blocking nearly everything that was hit their way to take a 9-6 lead.
Cedar Falls forced W-SR to take a timeout when they tied the set up at 11-11.
After the timeout, the Tigers took a 17-13 lead before winning the set 21-17 and sweeping the Go-Hawks.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Osage
In game three of the day, W-SR took on the number 10 ranked team in 3A and host school, Osage.
The Green Devils took an early 5-3 and 10-5 lead over the Go-Hawks. Osage was able to keep W-SR at arm's length by taking a 16-9 lead.
W-SR struggles to string together more than two points together and lost the first set 21-11.
Osage kept the pressure on the Go-Hawks, taking 5-4 and 7-6 leads. Great hustle by libero Paige Hendricks tied the set at 7-7.
The Green Devils were the first to take a big lead, 14-9. W-SR was doing their best to stay in the game but were still down 18-12.
Osage completed the sweep, winning the set 21-15, 2-0 in sets.
"We had 21 errors against Osage," head coach Eavon Woodin said. "In a two-set match that goes to 21, half their points they didn't do a thing so we had to stop the errors."
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. New Hampton
The Go-Hawks started their redemption tour against New Hampton where they limited their errors.
Through the first part of the match, W-SR and New Hampton were tied 3-3 before the Go-Hawks took a 7-5 lead.
The Chickasaws were able to tie the set back up at 9-9. W-SR took the first sizable lead in the set, 16-13 before winning only their second set of the day 21-15.
Set two started the same as set one, tied 3-3. The Chickasaws took a four point advantage on five straight points to take a 9-5 lead.
W-SR was able to bring it within two, 14-12, before falling behind again 19-15. New Hampton was able to take set two 21-16, tying the match 1-1, and forcing a winner-take-all third set.
The Go-Hawks came out hungry to take a 5-2 and 10-7 lead. W-SR was able to win their first match of the day by winning set three 15-8, 2-1 in sets.
Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Forest City
In the final match of the day against number 13 ranked team in 3A, Forest City, W-SR picked up right where they left off in the previous match.
The first eight total points were traded between the two teams, 4-4. W-SR was able to take an 11-8 lead before extending that lead to 15-9 later in the set. W-SR took set one 21-9.
After falling behind 4-0, the Go-Hawks rallied back to tie it up at 4-4. W-SR exploded to take an 11-5 and 17-8 lead over Forest City. The Go-Hawks won the final set of the day 21-12, 2-0 in sets.
Although the Go-Hawks didn't win every game against the stacked invitational, the tough games can provide experience for later in the season.
"Hopefully the girls learn from this," Woodin said. "There wasn't a team here that we couldn't beat if everyone played their A-game. If we played like we can play, like we can pass and get the good sets and we need to be more aggressive when we hit the ball."