CORALVILLE — In a historic day for girls wrestling, the history books will show that there was just one champion in the pre-sanctioned era of the sport in Iowa.
Waverly-Shell Rock won the fourth annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association girls state tournament Saturday in Xtream Arena, though by a smaller margin as in past editions due to a change in the scoring rules. Next year, the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union will run the event starting next season, as announced before the finals.
The Go-Hawks amassed 219 points to take the top spot once again. Colfax-Mingo was second with 159 points, followed by Osage with 135, Bettendorf with 133, and Decorah with 124.
Other area teams in the tournament include Sumner-Fredericksburg in a tie for 30th with 50 points, Tripoli in a tie for 109th with 10 points, and Denver in a tie for 124th with seven points. Wapsie Valley scored one point for 145th place.
W-SR girls wrestling head coach Josh Meier said the scoring change made the tournament more exciting for the fans. Last year, the Go-Hawks doubled the point total of Colfax-Mingo. He said the change made it like the NAIA level, where teams can enter multiple wrestlers but only one per weight gets scored.
“We had two top-five people at 140 (pounds),” Meier said.
Eva Diaz won her second state championship, taking the 115-pound title this year, while Macy Smith and Annika Behrends were runners-up at 130 and 140, respectively. Haidyn Snyder (145) and Madison Hinrichs (220) took third place, while Kailey Hervol (135) Kiara Djoumessi (140) were fifth.
Meier said Diaz was dominant throughout the tournament, as she was the entire year, just losing one match to the eventual 125-pound champion earlier in the season. Diaz finished with a record of 23-1.
She won all of her matches in Coralville through the semifinals by pin. Her first three were in less than a minute — 9 seconds against Jalayna Shipley, of North Mahaska, 14 seconds over Crestwood’s Sierra Hansmeier, and 42 seconds versus North Scott’s Khylie Wainwright. In the semis, Diaz stuck Adison Musser, of North Cedar, in 1:11, but in the final, she scored a second-period escape and held off Jasmine Luedtke, of Ottumwa, for a 1-0 decision.
Meier said Luedtke was a tough opponent in the final.
“(Diaz) executed the game plan well and went out and got the win for her second state title,” Meier said. “She was extremely excited about (winning), as was the coaching staff.”
Smith had her Friday go 2-0 with pins against Gilbert’s Brooke Hamers (28 seconds) and Algona’s Ryan Haynes (50 seconds). On Saturday, she earned a 4-1 decision in the quarterfinals against Mid-Prairie’s Bronwyn Brenneman and then pinned South Tama’s Maeley Elsbury in 1:29. However, Charles City’s Lilly Luft took a 9-3 decision in the championship bout.
Behrends had just one match prior to the state tournament due to some health issues. Despite the lack of reps, the defending state titlist pinned her first three opponents — 1:01 over Krista Polson, of Southeast Polk, in Round 2, 57 seconds over Colfax-Mingo’s Shyann Steck in Round 3, and in OT, 6:54, over Lewis Central’s Mahri Manz.
In the semis, Behrends grabbed a 4-1 decision over Lexi Byrne, of Cedar Rapids Kennedy, but Emma Peach, of Iowa Valley, won with a fall in 5:53.
“We were in that match,” Meier said of the 140 final. “We were down one at the time when (the pin) happened. We were right in that match until the very end. We can count on Annika giving her best effort the whole time.
“She had 30 seconds of live competition against other teams going into the state tournament.”
The two bronze medalists for W-SR took slightly different paths. Snyder won her first two matches on Friday, a 54-second pin over Decorah’s McKenzie Tollefson and a fall in 1:31 over Des Moines Lincoln’s Haylee McGrew. However, she fell to Davenport West’s Niah Smith in 3:39 in the quarterfinals to go to the back side of the draw after leading 10-1.
Snyder was able to rebound in Consolation Round 6 with an overtime win, 4-2, over Melany Vry, of Colfax-Mingo. She then pinned her next three opponents — 2:42 against Kayte Yaw of Des Moines East, 4:52 over Espie Almazan of Lewis Central and 23 seconds over Aubrey Chapman of Osage to take third.
Meier said Snyder was able to regroup to earn her medal.
“She showed that she was a top-three girl in her weight,” Meier said.
Meanwhile, Hinrichs lost her first-round bout in a 2-1 decision to Creston’s Savannah Sistad, the eventual champion at 220. Hinrichs then bounced back to pin her next four opponents before taking a 1-0 decision in the third-place bout over Boone’s Clara Carpenter.
Meier said though Hinrichs’ journey was longer, she performed like Snyder on the back end.
“We lose to the eventual state champ on stall calls,” Meier said. “We regrouped and refocused what our goals were and how we were going to wrestle the rest of the tournament, and she went out and executed the game plan and came back and dominated to third.”
For Sumner-Fredericksburg, Hillary Trainor was the Cougars’ lone place winner, taking fifth at 100. She won her first and second-round matches before falling in the quarterfinal to Maya Humlieck, 8-1. Trainor then grabbed a pair of major decisions in Consolation Rounds 4 and 5 before dropping a 7-3 decision to St. Ansgar’s Mariah Michels. In the fifth-place bout, Trainor won by a 12-3 decision over Ava Kennedy, of Traynor.
Tripoli had five wrestlers participate, Denver had three and Wapsie Valley had one, and none of them placed.
Meier said the Go-Hawk girls performed well all year long, especially with working around scheduling of five of the girls who play basketball as well as wrestle.
“Every day is just trying to figure out the girls on the mat,” he said. “The rest of the team was committed to getting better every day. Anything I asked them to do, they did. They were ready to go when they got to the state tournament. I think we performed full blow.”
IWCOA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
Team scores
(Top 5 and area)
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 219
2. Colfax-Mingo 159
3. Osage 135
4. Bettendorf 133
5. Decorah 124
T-30. Sumner-Fredericksburg 50
T-109. Tripoli 10
T-124. Denver 7
145. Wapsie Valley 1
Individual results
100 — Round 1: Amber Hoth (WSR) pinned Abigail Kennis (Bett), 0:56, Dani Kron (RV) major dec. Delaney Youngblut (WV), 16-4, Abbigail Grout (HR) pinned Paige Dulin (Trip), 0:13, Hillary Trainor (SF) pinned Terranae Wyatt (CRK), 1:33; Cons. Round 1: Youngblut dec. Terranae Wyatt (CRK), 12-8, Dulin received bye; Round 2: Mariah Michels (SA) pinned Hoth, 0:54, Trainor pinned Dani Kron (RV); Cons. Round 2: Hoth pinned Marissa Goodale (ICW), 0:49, Atalia Rosales (Spen) pinned Youngblut, 0:34, Siena Argarin (Car) pinned Dulin, 1:08; Cons. Round 3: Atalia Rosales (Spen) pinned Hoth, 1:39. Quarterfinal: Maya Humlicek (LC) dec. Trainor, 8-1; Cons. Round 4: Trainor major dec. Illesia Carter (Bett), 8-0; Cons. Round 5: Trainor major dec. Lily Webster (CM), 9-1; Cons. Semi: Michels dec. Trainor, 7-3; Fifth-place: Trainor major dec. Ava Kennedy (Trey), 12-3.
105 — Round 1: Keira Hessenius (LeM) pinned Abigail Doyle (WSR), 0:43, Lilly Chensvold (Trip) pinned Emma Langel (LeM), 1:21; Cons. Round 1: Doyle received bye; Round 2: McKenzie McFarland (HR) pinned Chensvold, 1:15; Cons. Round 2: Veronica Bates (WDMV) pinned Doyle, 4:55, Kirsten Tyler (LeM) pinned Chensvold, 2:15.
110 — Round 1: Hannah Meier (SF) won by forfeit over Jaycee Fitzgerald (BL), Round 2: Hannah Reel (DSr) pinned Meier, 1:24; Cons. Round 2: Jordan Strange (Glnwd) pinned Meier, 1:55.
115 — Round 1: Eva Dias (WSR) and Camryn Judisch (SF) received byes; Round 2: Diaz pinned Jalayna Shipley (NMah), 0:09, Judisch pinned Syndey Wilkes (ICH), 2:23; Round 3: Diaz pinned Sierra Hansmeier (Cswd), 0:14, Khylie Wainwright (NSc) pinned Judisch, 2:24; Cons. Round 4: Taylor Atwell (Perry) pinned Judisch, 1:41; Quarterfinal: Diaz pinned Wainwright, 0:42; Semifinal: Diaz pinned Adison Musser (NCed), 1:11; Championship: Diaz dec. Jasmine Ludetke (Ott), 1-0.
120 — Round 1: Eva Heise (WSR) pinned Jorgie Wendling (Inde), 2:50, Brady Bailey (LeM) pinned Marissa Nuss (Trip), 1:38, Sasha Gitch (SF) pinned Grace Davis (EWD), 0:31; Cons. Round 1: Nuss pinned Jenna Rotgers (AGWSR), 0:45; Round 2: Claire Brown (ICH) dec. Heise, 9-6, Ally Jelinek (LnMr) tech fall Gitch, 16-1, 5:53; Cons. Round 2: Heise pinned Ava Davis (ICW), 2:36, Preslee Dickman (WF) pinned Nuss, 2:38, Gitch dec. Izzy Giza (Bett), 9-4; Cons. Round 3: Heise pinned Ashlee Farrier (MP), 3:04, Gitch pinned Emma Mathis (CCA), 2:54; Cons. Round 4: Somally Sek (SCN) pinned Heise, 1:20, Chyann Bullerman-Yu (Cswd) dec. Gitch, 5-3.
120 silver — Round 1: Clelia Dauphinais (Ames) pinned Rylee Shonka (SF), 3:26, Aubrey Kingsburry (Trip) received bye; Cons. Round 1: Shonka received bye; Quarterfinal: Celia Dauphinais (Ames) won by DQ over Kingsburry; Cons. Round 2: Kingsburry pinned Natalie Newton (Bett), 1:08, Bailee Craun (Oel) pinned Shonka, 0:55; Cons. Round 3: Ava McIntire (Humb) pinned Kingsburry, 3:54; Seventh-place: Stevy Griffin (SCnt) pinned Kingsburry, 2:51.
125 — Round 1: Lilly Stough (WSR) pinned Haley Lawrence (RdgVw), 0:27, Paige Trainor (SF) pinned Mia DePrenger (ICH), 3:38; Round 2: Amy Kish (Plstvl) pinned Stough, 1:18, Alexis Winkey (Ames) pinned Trainor, 1:14; Cons. Round 2: Stough pinned Natalie Naber (NSc), 0:44, Andyn White (Trnr) major dec. Trainor, 11-3; Cons. Round 3: Stough pinned Grace Conway (MP), 1:19; Cons. Round 4: Ava Scranton (Ana) pinned Stough, 1:58.
130 — Round 1: Claire Wydert (Humb) pinned Nora Schellhorn (Trip), 1:25, Ava Morrison (WL) pinned Ella Pitz (SF), 2:41, Summer Wolff (Indi) pinned Kenzlei Steffen (SF), 3:21, Chloe Baker (Den) pinned Claire Koester (NFV), 1:56, Macy Smith (WSR) received bye; Cons. Round 1: Schellhorn pinned Annika Poeppe (Emtbg), 2:25, Pitz pinned Saige Kern (DCG), 0:30, Jacqueline Bunten (CBAL) pinned Steffen, 3:54; Round 2: Smith pinned Brooke Hamers (Glbt), 0:28, Dakota Whitman (Inde) pinned Bloker, 0:34; Cons. Round 2: Olivia Bonnema (Solon) pinned Schellhorn, 3:37, Caitlin Proctor (CDW) pinned Pitz, 1:47, Bloker pinned Chloe Williamson (CL), 0:33; Round 3: Smith pinned Ryan Haynes (Alg), 0:50; Cons. Round 3: Noel Boettger (Bal) dec. Bloker, 3-0; Quarterfinal: Smith dec. Bronwyn Brenneman (MP), 4-1; Semifinal: Smith pinned Maeley Elsbury (STC), 1:29; Championship: Lilly Luft (CC) dec. Smith, 9-3.
135 — Round 1: Kailey Hervol (WSR) pinned McKenzie Adair (CF), 1:01, Vivan Peterson (NSc) pinned Alli Seegers (WSR), 3:22, Kylie Blunt (CC) pinned Ana Matthias (Den), 1:11; Cons. Round 1: Seegers pinned Emma Pingel (CL), 1:31, Haley Glade (Erlhm) pinned Matthias, 0:38; Round 2: Hervol pinned Josie McCunn (ROk), 0:33; Cons. Round 2: Leslie Graves (NFV) dec. Seegers, 4-0; Round 3: Hervol pinned Morgan Griffin (Spen), 1:24; Quarterfinal: Tierney Perkins (Crwd) dec. Hervol, 6-3; Cons. Round 6: Hervol pinned Kylie Blunt (CC), 0:30; Cons. Round 7: Hervol pinned Rachel Bane (VS), 0:39; Cons. Semi: Moorea Brown (CPU) pinned Hervol, 1:33; Fifth-place: Hervol over Perkins, medical forfeit.
140 — Round 1: Annia Behrends (WSR) and Kiara Djoumessi (WSR) received byes; Round 2: Behrends pinned Krista Polson (SEP), 1:01, Djoumessi pinned McKinzie Akers (WL), 0:17; Round 3: Behrends pinned Shyann Steck (CM), 0:57, Djoumessi pinned Rebecca Schumann (ClyRdg), 0:50; Quarterfinals: Behrends pinned Mahri Manz (LC), 6:54, Emma Peach (IV) dec. Djoumessi, 11-6; Cons. Round 6: Djoumessi pinned Madison Kelly (MPr), 2:55; Semifinal: Behrends dec. Lexi Byrne (CRK), 4-1; Cons. Round 7: Djoumessi pinned Chloe Etten (BGM), 0:32; Cons. Semi: Byrne pinned Djoumessi, 5:15; Fifth-place: Djoumessi pinned Meridan Snitker (Waukon), 0:45; Championship: Peach pinned Behrends, 5:53.
145 — Round 1: Alivia Bixby (WSR) pinned Mady Mausser (AGWSR), 4:37, Evelyn Wagner (WSR) pinned Ainsley Lueck (MPr), 2:23, Haidyn Snyder (WSR) received bye; Round 2: Drew Chensvold (NFV) pinned Bixby, 1:59, Snyder pinned McKenzie Tollefson (Dec), 0:54, Alana Duggan (Wahl) pinned Wagner, 0:40; Cons. Round 2: Bixby dec. Lydia Parkhurst (WW), UTB 2-1, Aubree Bechtold (SEP) pinned Wagner, 0:27; Round 3: Snyder pinned Haylee McGrew (DML), 1:31; Cons. Round 3: Bixby dec. Metzi Yanez (O/M), 4-2; Cons. Round 4: Courtney Kramer (CDW) dec. Bixby, 4-1; Quarterfinal: Niah Smith (DavW) pinned Snyder, 3:39; Cons. Round 6: Snyder dec. Melany Vry (CM), SV 4-2; Cons. Round 7: Snyder pinned Kayte Yaw (DME), 2:42; Cons. Semi: Snyder pinned Espie Almazan (LC), 4:52; Third-place: Snyder pinned Aubrey Chapman (Os), 0:23.
155 — Round 1: Charis Gonyo (NSc) dec. Kysa Klein (WSR), 6-4, Karissa Oldenburger (WSR) pinned Lydia Hefel (DH), 0:46, Gayle Robinson (WSR) pinned Saydey Scholbrock (Crwd), 1:19, Grace Britten (NodV) pinned Nicole Williams (Trip), 0:37; Cons. Round 1: Klein pinned Kyleigh James (MC), 1:09, Avery Schmidt (DWah) pinned Williams, 0:11; Round 2: Oldenburger pinned Libby Groom (NMah), 2:27; Mia Garvey (MPr) pinned Robinson, 4:51; Cons. Round 2: Klein dec. Cadence Coyle (SCen), 6-1, Robinson pinned Harper Griffin (Mar), 0:21; Round 3: Keeley Kehrli (EBuc) pinned Oldenburger, 3:09; Cons. Round 3: Emma Strohman (Spen) pinned Klein, 1:50, Destiny Kolheim (CC) pinned Robinson, 0:35; Cons. Round 4: Oldenburger pinned Rio Johnson (ACAM), 1:17; Cons. Round 5: Oldenburger dec. Rory Siems (AGWSR), 14-7; Cons. Round 6: Bailey Weeks (VS) pinned Oldenburger, 1:18.
170 — Round 1: Kylie Willems (AGWSR) pinned Mary Carolus (WSR), 2:20; Cons. Round 1: Carolus received bye; Cons. Round 2: Lillian Howe (SWIa) pinned Carolus, 2:43.
190 — Round 1: Emma Spreicher (SF) pinned Sokona Keita (ICW), 0:24; Round 2: Isabella Canada (AHSTW) pinned Spreicher, 1:00; Cons. Round 2: Spreicher pinned Gwen Canney (CRK), 1:07; Cons. Round 3: Maia Foster (Dec) pinned Spreicher, 0:42.
220 — Round 1: Savannah Sistad (Cstn) dec. Madison Hinrichs (WSR), 2-1; Cons. Round 1: Hinrichs pinned Skyla Jevne (Dec), 1:33; Cons. Round 2: Hinrichs pinned Amerie Alvarado (WL), 2:34; Cons. Round 3: Hinrichs pinned Reese Baxter (Perry), 1:29; Cons. Semi: Hinrichs pinned Halley Beaudet (DCG), 0:52; Third-place: Hinrichs dec. Clara Carpenter (Boone), 1-0.