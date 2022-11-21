Kiara

Waverly-Shell Rock's Kiara Djomossi looks to lock-up Center Point-Urbana's Moorea Brown in the final round of the Independence Invitational Saturday. Djomossi didn't get the fall, but dominated Brown for a 10-4 win in a battle of ranked wrestlers.

 Photo by Jeff Holmes

INDEPENDENCE — It might be November, but the Waverley-Shell Rock girls’ wrestlers looked to be in January form Saturday as they dominated at the Independence Invitational.

Out of 16 Go-Hawks in action, they crowned six champions and added another four runner-up finishes in the scramble-style tournament.