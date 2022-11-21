INDEPENDENCE — It might be November, but the Waverley-Shell Rock girls’ wrestlers looked to be in January form Saturday as they dominated at the Independence Invitational.
Out of 16 Go-Hawks in action, they crowned six champions and added another four runner-up finishes in the scramble-style tournament.
Grabbing gold were Madison Hinrichs, Macy Tiedt, Alli Seegers, Amber Hoth, Haidyn Snyder and Kiara Djoumessi. Grabbing second-place honors were Evie Wagner, Lilly Stough, Eva Heise and Karissa Oldenberger.
COMPLETED RESULTS:
Lilly Stough's place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Lilly Stough (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Arianna Vesey (Bettendorf) (Fall 0:49)
• Mackenzie Childers (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) won by fall over Lilly Stough (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 1:49)
• Lilly Stough (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Sasha Gitch (Sumner-Fredericksburg) (Fall 1:20)
Kyla Foy's place is 3rd and has scored 2.0 team points.
• Ava Scranton (Anamosa) won by fall over Kyla Foy (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 2:00)
• Kyla Foy (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Sylvia Brofitt (Iowa City, West) (Fall 3:15)
• Shannon Dolan (Cedar Rapids Kennedy) won by fall over Kyla Foy (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 0:29)
Madison Hinrichs's place is 1st and has scored 6.0 team points.
• Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Adriana Shepherd (Epworth, Western Dubuque) (Fall 1:25)
• Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Alyson Krum (East Buchanan) (Fall 3:36)
• Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Amerie Alvarado (West Liberty) (Fall 3:10)
Eva Heise's place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Eva Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Kiley Collins (West Liberty) (Fall 0:37)
• Ava Scranton (Anamosa) won by decision over Eva Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Dec 8-2)
• Eva Heise (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Riley Rouse (Independence) (Fall 1:02)
Alex Johnson's place is 4th and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Katie Sterling (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) won by fall over Alex Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 0:29)
• Mililley Mason (Benton Community) won by fall over Alex Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 5:33)
• Anna Hodge (North Scott) won by fall over Alex Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 5:06)
Ashley Heine's place is 3rd and has scored 2.0 team points.
• Adrianna Hitchcock (Bettendorf) won by fall over Ashley Heine (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 0:19)
• Noemi Vital (Bettendorf) won by fall over Ashley Heine (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 2:14)
• Ashley Heine (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Zoey Dreckman (NH/TV) (Fall 3:31)
Alexis Johnson's place is 4th and has scored 2.0 team points.
• Lauren Heimer (Ankeny) won by fall over Alexis Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 1:57)
• Katie Sterling (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) won by fall over Alexis Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 2:19)
• Alexis Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Mililley Mason (Benton Community) (Fall 2:27)
• Rory Siems (AGWSR) won by fall over Alexis Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 0:37)
Kiley Homeister's place is 3rd and has scored 2.0 team points.
• Bailey Davis (Benton Community) won by fall over Kiley Homeister (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 3:32)
• Kiley Homeister (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Hayden Wade (Williamsburg) (Fall 2:37)
• Kate Richards (Solon) won by major decision over Kiley Homeister (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Maj 12-3)
Karissa Oldenburger's place is 2nd and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Rory Siems (AGWSR) won by fall over Karissa Oldenburger (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 1:41)
• Karissa Oldenburger (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Lauren Heimer (Ankeny) (Fall 1:22)
• Karissa Oldenburger (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Lydia Albertsen (Union, LaPorte City) (Fall 1:27)
Macy Tiedt's place is 1st and has scored 6.0 team points.
• Macy Tiedt (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Claire Vittetoe (Clear Creek-Amana) (Fall 0:47)
• Macy Tiedt (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Jecelyn Wolf (North Scott) (Fall 1:41)
• Macy Tiedt (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Anya Rivera (Williamsburg) (Fall 0:57)
Alli Seegers's place is 1st and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Alli Seegers (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Macy Koser (North Scott) (Fall 0:51)
• Alli Seegers (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by decision over Isabel Ordaz-Varisce (North Scott) (Dec 7-5)
• Alli Seegers (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Addison Burger (West Delaware, Manchester) (Fall 1:14)
Amber Hoth's place is 1st and has scored 6.0 team points.
• Amber Hoth (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Emily Fritz (Anamosa) (Fall 0:32)
• Amber Hoth (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Talia Engels (Linn-Mar) (Fall 0:20)
• Amber Hoth (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Lina Nguyen (Davenport) (Fall 0:34)
Haidyn Snyder's place is 1st and has scored 6.0 team points.
• Haidyn Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Carly Klein (Cedar Rapids Washington) (Fall 3:34)
• Haidyn Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Erika Brokovich (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) (Fall 1:19)
• Haidyn Snyder (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Addison Bowman (Prairie, Cedar Rapids) (Fall 0:15)
Kiara Djoumessi's place is 1st and has scored 4.0 team points.
• Kiara Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Kayla Lyman (AGWSR) (Fall 0:52)
• Kiara Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Alexys Petersen (Bettendorf) (Fall 2:52)
• Kiara Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by decision over Moorea Brown (Center Point-Urbana) (Dec 10-4)
Macie Johnson's place is 4th and has scored 0.0 team points.
• Jocelyn Schwartz (Oelwein) won by fall over Macie Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 2:14)
• Lexi Bunting (West Delaware, Manchester) won by fall over Macie Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 1:41)
• Erin Hill (Bettendorf) won by fall over Macie Johnson (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 0:32)
Evie Wagner's place is 2nd and has scored 6.0 team points.
• Lyni Gusick (Center Point-Urbana) won by fall over Evie Wagner (Waverly-Shell Rock) (Fall 1:17)
• Evie Wagner (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Kenleigh Trumblee (Independence) (Fall 1:16)
• Evie Wagner (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Eleanor Gnida (Solon) (Fall 3:32)
• Evie Wagner (Waverly-Shell Rock) won by fall over Mercedes Brockert (West Liberty) (Fall 1:17)