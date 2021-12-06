CEDAR RAPIDS — Saturday’s girls basketball game between Waverly-Shell Rock and Cedar Rapids Xavier was not “a thing of beauty” in Go-Hawk coach Greg Bodensteiner’s mind, but it was a win.
The Go-Hawks took a 28-16 lead into the final quarter after a 13-4 third but had to hold off the Saints’ 15-5 run to take a 33-31 victory at Xavier High School Saturday afternoon. This was despite W-SR’s 26.1% shooting from the floor for the game.
“We found a way (to win),” Bodensteiner told Waverly Newspapers by phone Sunday afternoon. “The fourth quarter was a bit of a struggle. We didn’t execute as well as we needed to, but we found a way to get enough done, but we certainly learned some things that we can get better at going forward when we’re in that situation again.”
The Go-Hawks (2-1) were led in scoring by Trinidee Moore and Morgan Aikey, each with six points, both making a pair of 3-pointers. Katelyn Eggena and Brenna Bodensteiner followed with five each, while Lindsey Overmann and Emma Thompson each had three, with Annika Behrends adding a deuce.
Behrends was the top rebounder with eight, with Moore, Smith and Eggena grabbing five each. Behrends, Overmann and Brenna Bodensteiner each had two assists, while Behrends and Smith had three steals each.
Libby Frandel led the Saints (3-2) with 10 points, followed by Kyla Mason with eight to go with five rebounds and two blocks. Maya Karl grabbed seven rebounds and had a blocked shot.
Greg Bodensteiner said neither team shot the ball very well, as the Saints only hit 38.9% from the floor. W-SR did make six 3’s, going 42.9% from behind the arc, and was 3 for 9 from the free throw line. Xavier missed all six of their freebies.
“We were very patient on offense by design,” Bodensteiner said. “We knew the higher scoring the game was, the harder it was going to be for us to beat a team like Xavier.
“We made only six 2-point baskets, which is unusual for us. We had to keep it at a little bit of a slower pace, and we defended pretty well.”
Next up for the Go-Hawks is their Northeast Iowa Conference opener at New Hampton on Friday. Bodensteiner said his squad learned a lot about themselves.
“Some of the things that we could do and some of the things that we didn’t do as well as what we needed to in a close-game situation,” he said. “We’re going to fine tune some things to try to be a little bit sharper when we need to. We’ll continue to build off the base that we set forth with our offensive and defensive philosophies, try to continue to add some things that will make us more successful in the future.”
WAVERLY-SHELL ROCK 33, C.R. XAVIER 31
Waverly-SR……6 4 13 5 — 33
C.R. Xavier…….4 8 4 15 — 31
Waverly-Shell Rock: Trinidee Moore 2-10 0-1 6, Morgan Aikey 2-3 0-0 6, Katelyn Eggena 2-10 1-2 5, Brenna Bodensteiner 2-6 0-1 5, Macy Smith 1-8 1-3 3, Lindsey Overmann 1-2 0-0 3, Emma Thompson 1-2 1-2 3, Annika Behrends 1-4 0-0 2, Sydney Bienemann 0-1 0-0 0, Malaika Mwangi 0-0 0-0 0, totals 12-46 3-9 33.
C.R. Xavier: Libby Fandel 4-7 0-1 10, Kyla Mason 4-7 0-1 8, Lexi Turner 2-3 0-0 4, Lexi Beier 1-4 0-0 3, Mary Kate Moeder 1-2 0-0 2, Emma Arnold 1-5 0-0 2, Ava Turner 1-2 0-0 2, Maya Karl 0-3 0-2 0, Riley Jonker 0-2 0-2 0, Sydney Huber 0-1 0-0 0, totals 14-36 0-6 31.
3-point goals: WSR 6-14 (Moore 2-4, Aikey 2-3, Overmann 1-1, Bodensteiner 1-4), CRX 3-10 (Fandel 2-3, Beier 1-3); Rebounds: WSR 30 (Behrends 8, Moore 5, Smith 5, Eggena 5), CRX 24 (Karl 7, Fandel 5, Mason 5); Assists: WSR 9 (Behrends 2, Overmann 2, Bodensteiner 2, three with 1), CRX 7 (Moeder 3, Mason 2, two with 1); Steals: WSR 8 (Behrends 3, Smith 3, Moore 2), CRX 5 (Mason 2, Fandel 2, Moeder 1); Blocks: WSR 0, CRX 6 (Mason 2, four with 1); Turnovers: WSR 16, CRX 13; Fouled out: none.