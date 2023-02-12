CEDAR RAPIDS- The quest for two state championships this season is still alive and well for the Go-Hawks after a strong showing on Saturday.
Ryker Graff (31-7) came into the tournament ranked fifth at 113 pounds and continued his strong wrestling season with a win by fall in 2:17 over Marion's Cohen Johnson
The semifinals saw Graff taking on Clear Cree-Amana's Cale Nash and Graff took care of business, winning by a 9-2 decision to secure his state tournament berth.
Now going for first place and hoping for a good seeding, Graff came away with the win by fall over Ottumwa's Ashton Grace in the middle of the first period.
Graff became district champion with the win and is seeded at number five for the state tournament.
In 120 pounds, Alex Hornyak (26-13) cruised to a win by fall over Cedar Rapids Washington's Laird Hanna in 1:09.
In the semifinals, Hornyak took down another wrestler from Cedar Rapids, Kaiden Wild of Kennedy, by fall in the first period.
With his place in the state tournament secured, Hornyak lost by a 9-5 decision to Prairie, Cedar Rapids' Blake Giomio to move Hornyak to the wrestleback bracket.
Now going for second place, Hornyak delivered with a win by fall in just 12 seconds over CC-A's Jose Mendieta to finish in second place.
Hornyak is seeded 15th in 120 pounds and will see Blake Foresterr in the first round of state on Wednesday.
Zane Behrends (22-14) cruised to a win by fall over Cedar Rapids Jefferson's Mugwaneza Mugisha in just 23 seconds to advance in the 132 pound bracket.
The semifinals saw Behrends take down Ottumwa's Daltin Doud by fall in the third period to secure his place in the state tournament.
Now looking to become Waverly-Shell Rock's second district champion, Behrends sealed the deal with a win by fall over Prairie's Tyler Lee in 3:12.
Behrends will be seeded as number seven and received a first round bye for the state tournament.
In 138 pounds, number one Ryder Block (41-0) began his quest to return to the state tournnament for the fourth time with a win by fall in 1:39 over Kennedy's Jackson Popelka.
Block continued to dominate, winning his semifinal matchup over Marion's Wes Logan in just 32 seconds to secure his state tournament berth.
Now going for first, Block didn't even have to wrestle. He won by a medical forfeit over Prairie's Wyatt Vlasek to finish in first place to become a district champion.
Block was seeded at number one and received a first round bye in doing so.
Bas Diaz (42-2) has had an outstanding sophomore season and is currently ranked first in 145 pounds.
In round one, Bas beat Jefferson's Elijah Troche by fall in 1:07 to advance in the tournament.
With a win by fall over Prairie's Casey Kelley, Bas punched his ticket to the Well by advancing to the first place match.
Bas cruised to a win by fall over CC-A's Beck Arant in the second period to become the 145 pound district champion.
Bas will be ranked ranked first at the state tournament and received a bye with his ranking.
Ethan Bibler (29-14) has been wrestling great in the second half of the season and started off the 152 pound bracket with a 9-0 major decision win over CC-A's Caden Baxter.
Needing a win to punch his ticket, Bibler did just that with a decision victory over Cedar Rapids Washington's Erich Rinderknecht to advance to the first place match.
Ottumwa's Braylon Griffiths was able to take down Bibler by a close 3-1 decision to send Bibler to the second place match.
Bibler took down Prairie's Logan Redig by fall in the second period to secure second place and he will be ranked 10th at the state tournament.
In 160 pounds, Danny Diaz (20-0) made quick work of Jefferson's Bradley Cable, winning by fall in just 46 seconds to advance.
The semifinals saw Danny win by fall again over Prairie's Rigley Koch in the second period to qualify him for the state tournament.
Now looking to become a district champion, Danny got it done with a win by fall in 3:09 over Kennedy's Colin Falck.
Danny received a number three ranking for the state tournament.
At 170 pounds, Zander Wedemeier (25-13) took over for an injured Robert Poyner and showed out with a second period tech fall over Jefferson's Luke Moses in the second period.
In the semifinals, Wedemeier crusied to a win by fall over Prairie's Cole Smith to send Wedemeier to the first place match and the state tournament.
In the first place match, Wedemeier continued his strong wrestling season with a 16-4 major decision win over Washington's Wyatt Young to become a district champion.
Wedemeier is ranked ninth at the state tournament and will wrestle in the first round.
Cole Thompson (24-19) rolled over Jefferson's Peyton Galvan and won by fall in 34 seconds to advance in the 182 pound bracket.
The semifinals saw Thompson win by fall yet again over Prairie's Tate Joens late in the first period.
With the state tournament clinched, Thompson sweetened the deal a little bit with a 9-5 decision victory over CC-A's Kaden Phan to become a district champion.
Thompson will go into the state tournament as the 12 seed.
In 195 pounds, McCrae Hagarty (40-2) needed little time to take down Marion's Garcin Morrow and won by fall in 17 seconds.
Hagarty needed less than a minute yet again with a 50 second pin over Jefferson's Anthony Snodey to secure his state tournament berth.
Now looking to become a district champion yet again, Hagarty secured first place with a win by fall in 1:02 over CC-A's Ethan Williams.
Hagarty will be ranked first at the state tournament and received a bye for being in the top eight.
At 220 pounds, Caden Wetherell continued his surprising season with a bye in round one then a win by fall in 4:59 over Marion's Tayt Broell to secure the top-three finish.
In the finals, Wetherell became the ninth Go-Hawk to be a district champion with a third period win by fall over Kennedy's Asher Smith.
Wetherell is ranked 12th for the state tournament.
Jake Walker (39-4) won by injury default just two seconds into his match against Ottumwa's John Hardin.
The semifinals saw Walker cruise to a 17 second pin over Marion's Noah Case to advance to the first place match.
Against Prairie's Carter Dawley, Walker won by a 7-0 decision to be the 10th and final district champion for the Go-Hawks.
Walker will go into the tournament as the number three seed.
This is the fifth year in-a-row that the Go-Hawks will advance to the state tournament as a team and in the last two years alone, W-SR has had a combined 26 wrestlers to the state tournament.
W-SR qualified as a team with a first place finish and 279.5 team points, more than 100 points ahead of second place Prairie.