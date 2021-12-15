If Tuesday night’s girls basketball game between Waverly-Shell Rock and Charles City was instead a boxing or mixed martial arts match, the contest would have been called after the first period.
The Class 4A No. 10 (Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union) Go-Hawks used suffocating defense and opportunistic offense to overwhelm the visiting Comets, 57-15, in Go-Hawk Gymnasium.
Unofficially, Charles City (0-4 overall, 0-1 Northeast Iowa Conference) was held to 6 for 22 shooting by W-SR (4-1, 1-0), including missing on all four shot attempts in the 19-0 first quarter shutout. Meanwhile, the Go-Hawks hit on 44.4% of their shots (24 of 54).
W-SR head coach Greg Bodensteiner said his girls decided to set tempo early on and get after the Comets on the defensive end the floor.
“I thought our kids did a good job with pressure, and that kind of set the tone for the evening,” Bodensteiner said. “We didn’t shoot it very well from the perimeter tonight (2 for 17 from 3-point range), but we did a lot of other things really well.
“We were able to try some different stuff against their zone defense and move a few kids around and play some different lineups.”
He added that the Go-Hawks wanted to make things difficult for Charles City’s guards.
“If you can make a ballhandler uncomfortable, it can throw an entire offense off,” he continued. “I think we are pretty good defensively across the board. If you’re going to be good defensively, you’ve got to be pretty good on the boards. I thought we did a nice job there as well.”
W-SR pulled in 35 rebounds total, including 23 on the offensive glass. The Comets’ statistics were not yet loaded onto Varsity Bound at press time.
Annika Behrends led the Go-Hawks in scoring on Tuesday with 14 points on 7 for 9 shooting. She said she and her teammates were able to take advantage of the Comet zone D.
“I was able to have open spots, especially on the back side,” Behrends said. “I felt like I had some layups and opportunities there.
“We were feeling pretty good (in the second quarter). We just knew that we had to keep our intensity high, and that we needed to do what we do and do it to the best of our abilities.”
Katelyn Eggena added 12 points on 6 for 7 from the floor, Emma Thompson chipped in 11 points off the bench, and Trinidee Moore scored 10 and had six steals. W-SR as a team had 21 swipes, many of which led to fast-break buckets.
The Comets were held scoreless for the first 10 minutes of the game, until Lydia Staudt connected on a 3-point bucket at the 5:59 mark of the second quarter. She finished with nine points on 4 for 5 shooting. No one else had more than two for Charles City.
The running-clock rule — which is invoked when a team leads by 35 points or more and remains until the other team pulls within 25 points — was put in force midway through the third quarter. At that point, Bodensteiner emptied his bench to give more players the opportunity to get action.
In all, everyone who was available for the Go-Hawks on the roster saw playing time, and nine scored at least one point.
Bodensteiner said there is a challenge at times to get everyone a chance on the court during blowouts.
“The kids who need the most minutes are eight, nine, 10 and 11 (on the depth chart), and sometimes, they get lost when you want to play all of the kids on the bench,” he said. “Eight, nine, 10 and 11 don’t really get any extra minutes.
“I tried to be really purposeful on that tonight to get those kids extra minutes, so we didn’t leave them out in a sense where we forget about them a little bit. We tried to take advantage of that tonight.”
Behrends said the Go-Hawks’ confidence level is high.
“We still have some things we want to work on, and we’ll do that during practice,” she said. “We’re sitting in a pretty good spot.
“It feels good that we were able to get that high (on the scoreboard Tuesday) and give (the bench) an opportunity to get in the varsity game as well.”
Next up for W-SR is a trip to Waukon on Friday to face the Indians (3-3, 1-0), who defeated New Hampton, 49-45, on the Chickasaws’ home floor Tuesday.
Bodensteiner said that his squad is at a good point for this portion of the season.
“Our defense puts us at a level where anything is possible,” he said. “Our offense has to come along, and with that is a little bit more consistency shooting the ball.
“We shot it fantastic Saturday in Dubuque (vs. Dubuque Hempstead). We shot it well at the 3-point line against (Cedar Rapids) Xavier (on Dec. 4). We didn’t shoot it very well tonight, but those things come and go, and that’s why we try to live on the defensive end a little bit more.
“That’s where the standard is for us, knowing that offense will fluctuate, but you got to have that, too. If that comes along, we’ll be a really high-level basketball team by the end of the season.”
WAVERLY SHELL ROCK 57, CHARLES CITY 15
Charles City…0 11 2 2 — 15
Waverly-SR…19 21 11 6 — 57
Charles City: Lydia Staudt 4-5 0-0 9, Maggie Boss 1-4 0-0 2, Delaney Rudzicka 1-4 0-0 2, Ava Ellis 0-6 2-2 2, Lauren Staudt 0-0 0-0 0, Keely Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Madie Lensing 0-0 0-0 0, Alex Wohlers 0-0 0-0 0, Jadyn VanHorn 0-0 0-0 0, Jamila Toney 0-0 0-0 0, totals 6-22 2-2 15.
Waverly-Shell Rock: Annika Behrends 7-9 0-0 14, Katelyn Eggena 6-8 0-1 12, Emma Thompson 4-6 3-4 11, Trinidee Moore 4-11 2-2 10, Macy Smith 1-5 0-0 3, Brenna Bodensteiner 1-2 0-0 3, Sydney Bienemann 1-3 0-0 2, Lindsey Overmann 0-2 1-2 1, Malaika Mwangi 0-1 1-2 1, Morgan Aikey 0-4 0-0 0, Keiri Holmquist 0-2 0-0 0, Sally Gade 0-1 0-0 0, Lilly Betts 0-0 0-0 0, totals 24-54 7-11 57.
3-point goals: CC 1-4 (Ly. Staudt 1-1), WSR 2-17 (Bodensteiner 1-1, Smith 1-2).