Nearly 300 varsity runners took to the course on Tuesday to race in the annual Dick Pollitt Invitational that is held at Max Championship Cross Country Course at Wartburg.
All area teams were in attendance and raced fairly well with many breaking their season best times.
Girls varsity race
Wapsie Valley’s Bylee Bellis and Ava VanDaele finished in the highest position of the area teams in the girl’s race. They placed fifth and sixth respectively and ran the race in 20:47 and 20:48 respectively, both season bests.
Sydney Bochmann was the first Go-Hawk finisher in seventh place. Bochmann also ran a season best time of 21:07.
Denver’s Amber Homan and Laci Even were the Cyclones’ top finishers. Homan and Even crossed the line in 10th and 12th place respectively. Both also ran season best times of 21:35 and 22:06.
W-SR’s Brenna Bodensteiner was the next Go-Hawk to finish. Bodensteiner cracked the top-15 with a time of 22:15, also a season best.
Denver’s Aubrey Decker was right behind Bodensteiner, finishing 16th with a season best time of 22:26.
Rahmey Dahlquist edged out a top-20 finish, 19th place, with a time of 22:33, which once again was a season best.
Cece Jerome was the fourth Go-Hawk to finish the race and the fourth to break her season best. Jerome ran a time of 23:36 to take 28th place.
Mollie Bloker was the highest finisher for Clarksville. Bloker crossed the line 59th with a time of 25:50.
Boys varsity race
W-SR’s Caleb Hoins was the leader of the pack for the boys teams. Hoins finished in fourth place breaking a personal best time, 17:13.
Denver’s Jack Mulert wasn’t far behind, finishing in sixth place with a time of 17:24.
The Cyclones’ Neal Pinter and Max Schwandt crossed the line just hundredths of a second apart. Pinter was 13th in the race with a time of 17:40.20 and Schwandt was 14th with a time of 17:40.26.
Caden Kueker broke into the top-20, finishing in 18th place with a time of 17:43.
Marshall Meyer was the next Go-Hawk to finish the race. Meyer was the 30th racer to cross the finish line at 18:23.
Caleb Lentz was the highest finisher for the Nashua-Plainfield Huskies. Lentz finished in 68th place with a time of 20:15.
Howard Clark from Clarksville was the Indian’s highest finisher, 69th place. Clark crossed the line at 20:17.
Taebien Wright from Tripoli placed 73rd, the highest for the Panthers. Wright ran a time of 20:26.
Cole Bram was the highest Wapsie Valley finisher in the varsity race. Bram took 95th place with a time of 21:52.
Girls 9th/10th race
Nashua’s Kadence Huck placed first in the underclassmen race. Huck broke her personal best time, 20:23, on the way to a win.
Reeve Ristau from Denver placed third with a time of 21:19. Avery Trunkhill was close behind, finishing eighth, with a time of 21:35, which is now her personal best race.
Emma Smith was the highest Go-Hawk finisher. Smith cracked the top 20, finishing 18th with a time of 22:48 for a season best.
Boys 9th/10th race
Jase Hansen from Nashua-Plainfield was the highest finisher from the area teams in the boys ninth and 10th grade race. Hansen took 13th place with a time of 18:50.
Denver had three straight finishers in Trevor Baas, Gabe Swales and Sean Gomez who finished 15th, 16th and 17th place respectively. They crossed the line with times of 18:57, 18:58.07 and 18:58.62.
Austin Soldwisch was the highest Go-Hawk finisher in 24th place. Soldwisch crossed the line in 19:26.
Finn Schaefer ran the best time for the Warriors with a time of 22:19, good for a 73rd place finish.