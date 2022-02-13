MARSHALLTOWN — For most of the season, the Waverly-Shell Rock boys wrestling team had “Come Take It” as their motto, but they adopted another for Saturday’s Class 3A District 7 tournament at the Roundhouse: “Leave no man behind.”
Fans and wrestlers wore the khaki-colored T-shirts with military stencil to cheer on the Go-Hawks to try to qualify as many as possible to the Iowa state boys wrestling tournament Feb. 17-19 in Des Moines. W-SR, ranked No. 1 by IAWrestle it its final rankings, had 13 of the 14 rated in the top 12 of each weight class — with the exception of 182 pounds.
The goal was set. All that was left to make history was to perform on the mat.
After getting all 14 wrestlers into the finals, W-SR went 11-3 in the championship round, and those three runners-up avoided wrestlebacks when the wrestlers they defeated in the semifinals won their third-place bouts.
Mission accomplished. All 14 wrestlers are at state. For the first time ever.
According to Lewie Curtis, administrator in charge of wrestling at the Iowa High School Athletic Association, this is the first time since wrestling expanded to 14 weights in 2002 that a team has qualified their entire roster. W-SR previously sent 13 of 14 in 2008, which is when the Go-Hawks won one of their four consecutive titles under former coach Rick Caldwell.
Could this be a foretelling of the Go-Hawks’ quest for a fourth consecutive state traditional team championship? Time will only tell.
But for now, W-SR and their fans are basking in the glow of a historic Saturday.
Eric Whitcome, Go-Hawk head coach, was euphoric after his guys accomplished their feat.
“Our guys, I thought, top-to-bottom in that round was phenomenal,” Whitcome said. “Our guys really competed. The three guys that got beat, I thought wrestled really good matches and gave themselves opportunities to win, and then our champs wrestled really well.”
The Go-Hawks won the district team championship with 312 points, more than double that of their closest chaser, Cedar Rapids Prairie, which had 144.5 points. Cedar Falls was third with 119.5, host Marshalltown was fourth with 118.5, with Waterloo East, Mason City, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West rounding out the field.
Winning district championships for W-SR were Alex Hornyak (106 pounds), Braxten Westendorf (120), Sam Hornyak (126), Ryder Block (138), Bas Diaz (145), Cayden Langreck (152), Aiden Riggins (160), Sean Mwangi (170), McCrae Hagarty (195), Layne McDonald (220) and Jake Walker (285). The runners-up were Zane Behrends (113), Carter Fecht (132) and Robert Poyner (182).
The match of the day was at 152, when Langreck, ranked No. 7, took on Cedar Falls’ Dylan Whitt, who was tabbed at No. 4 by IAWrestle. Whitt was leading 6-3 late in the third period when Langreck executed a reversal to pull within 6-5, and then in the same move exposed Whitt’s back to the mat for about 3 seconds to get two near-fall points to take the lead. He then rode out the final 30 seconds to get the win.
Langreck was reflective of his qualification.
“Even though I’ve accomplished being a district champion, this one is a little bit different, because I beat someone I shouldn’t have,” Langreck said.
He said he was energized by the emotion of his teammates and the W-SR crowd in the upper section of the northwest “corner” of the Roundhouse stands.
“I felt certain people I could hear in the crowd,” he said, “and it made it make me feel I still had a chance and kept wrestling.”
As far as what opened for him, Langreck said Whitt may have become tired.
“I could tell he was kind of just hanging on for a win, almost,” Langreck said. “I felt like he was just reaching for it. I knew if I kept wrestling hard, I didn’t think he could match it.”
Whitcome had a lot of respect for the Tiger grappler.
“The kid wrestles really, really hard,” he said. “We told Cayden, ‘We want to be in the match. Give us a chance to win in the third period.’ And we did. We were down 6-3, we had him pick bottom, he was going to get out (for a one-point escape) and take him down and maybe force overtime. We had an opportunity.
“He kept wrestling, kept wrestling and had an opportunity to put him to his back. And then on top of that, we finished a 30-second ride to win, 7-6. I’m just super-proud of him in the way he competed in that match and gave him a chance to chase a dream.”
He added that Langreck was able to force the action, which is a strength of the Go-Hawks as a team.
“We can scramble, we understand positions really well,” Whitcome said. “I felt with Cayden, that’s one place where he’s the best. They just hung out of a second, and he capitalized.”
Poyner nearly repeated the feat against East’s Demaris Henderson. The Go-Hawk 182-pounder — who actually bumped up from 152 — tried to crawl back into the match in the final seconds but fell short, 7-6. When Poyner’s semifinal opponent, Marshalltown’s Johan Gomez, defeated Xavier’s Mac Woltman on the other mat, Poyner’s ticket was punched.
Whitcome was also proud of Poyner’s efforts in qualifying as an unranked wrestler.
“He’s a guy when Cole Thompson got hurt, we were looking at how we were going to get our best line-up out there,” Whitcome said. “Cayden was coming back. We approached Robert about going up. He said, ‘I think I can do 182,’ and I was extremely proud of him and his commitment to the team.
“For him to be able to go and qualify at 182, wow, awesome. Super-proud of him.”
Looking ahead to the Class 3A field in Des Moines, the Go-Hawks’ nearest rivals for the state championship have large contingents as well. No. 3 Waukee Northeast, wrestling at Lewis Central, send 12 to the tournament, while No. 2 Southeast Polk, competing at Carlisle, qualified 10. They will be the favorites to compete for the title.
“Everyone’s got a boatload,” Whitcome said. “Our boat’s a little bit bigger. Hopefully, that equates us to scoring a few more points.”
Langreck said since the Go-Hawks are the three-time defending Class 3A champions and have the most qualifiers ever, they are going to have targets on their back. It’s something he thinks they will relish.
“We’ve done it the entire time I’ve wrestled for Waverly-Shell Rock,” he said, “so it’s not different now. We wrestle better with the target. Why not?”
CLASS 3A DISTRICT 7
TEAM SCORES (Q)
1. Waverly-Shell Rock 312 (14)
2. Cedar Rapids Prairie 144.5 (2)
3. Cedar Falls 119.5 (1)
4. Marshalltown 118.5 (3)
5. Waterloo East 116.5 (3)
6. Mason City 99 (3)
7. Cedar Rapids Xavier 97 (1)
8. Waterloo West 79 (1)
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS
(Matches that affect W-SR included)
106 — Quarterfinal: Alex Hornyak (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: Hornyak pinned Evan Simpson (CF), 1:48; Championship: Hornyak major dec. Kale DiMarco (MC), 16-2; Second place: DiMarco dec. Simpson, 7-1.
113 — Quarterfinal: Zane Behrends (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: Behrends dec. Ryan Hoefer (CRX), 6-3; Championship: Blake Gioimo (CRP) dec. Behrends, 6-2; Third-place: Hoefer dec. Reed Kruger (MC), 9-4; Second place: Behrends.
120 — Quarterfinal: Braxten Westendorf (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: Westendorf pinned Edgar Almanza (Mtwn) 3:40; Championship: Westendorf dec. Alex Bumba (CRP), 1-0; Second place: Bumba.
126 — Quarterfinal: Sam Hornyak (WSR) pinned Gavin Sandoval (MC), 1:20; Semifinal: Hornyak dec. Adam Cook, 5-3; Championship: Hornyak dec. Xayvion Anderson (Mtwn), 8-6; Second place: Anderson dec. Cook, 3-1.
132 — Quarterfinal: Carter Fecht (WSR) pinned Carson Cross (CF), 1:20; Semifinal: Fecht dec. Wyatt Vlasek (CRP), 9-7; Championship: Jace Rhoads (MC) dec. Fecht, 3-1; Third place: Vlasek pinned Lucas Osterhaus (CRX), 0:34; Second place: Fecht.
138 — Quarterfinals: Ryder Block (WSR) pinned Conner Doyle (CF), 0:16; Semifinal: Block pinned Roman Thomas (CRX), 2:15; Championship: Block pinned Wiemann (MC), 3:08; Second place: Wiemann.
145 — Quarterfinals: Bas Diaz (WSR) pinned John Sailor (East), 0:34; Semifinal: Diaz pinned Henry Koehn (CF), 1:36; Championship: Diaz major dec. Cooper Paxton (West), 11-3; Second place: Paxton.
152 — Cayden Langreck (WSR) pinned Ekhu Doh (West), 2:15; Semifinal: Langreck pinned Seth Ihlenfeldt (MC), 3:08; Championship: Langreck dec. Dylan Whitt (CF), 7-6; Second place: Whitt dec. Ihlenfeldt, 9-2.
160 — Quarterfinals: Aiden Riggins (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: Riggins tech fall Gerald Norton (CF), 17-2, 3:07; Championship: Riggins major dec. Christian Stanek (CRX), 13-1; Second place: Stanek.
170 — Quarterfinal: Sean Mwangi (WSR) pinned Ben Lorence (MC), 1:09; Semifinal: Mwangi tech fall TJ Cook (CRX), 18-2, 4:19; Championship: Mwangi dec. Eli Salas (East), 3-0; Second place: Salis pinned Cook, 0:52.
182 — Quarterfinal: Robert Poyner (WSR) pinned Ian Bohnenkamp (CF), 1:56; Semifinal: Poyner pinned Johan Gomez (Mtwn), 1:42; Championship: Demaris Henderson (East) dec. Poyner, 7-6; Third place: Gomez dec. Mac Woltman (CRX), 6-5; Second place: Poyner.
195 —Quarterfinal: McCrae Hagarty (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: Hagarty pinned Drew Hundley (West), 1:26; Championship: Hagarty pinned Lawrence Taylor III (East), 0:25; Second place: Taylor III.
220 — Quarterfinal: Layne McDonald (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: McDonald pinned Anell Kudic (West), 1:51; Championship: McDonald dec. Gannon Williams (Mtwn), 5-3; Second: Williams.
285 — Quarterfinal: Jake Walker (WSR) received bye; Semifinal: Walker pinned Keeron Harris-Veasley (East), 1:42; Championship: Walker pinned Tristian King (Mtwn), 1:44; Second: King.