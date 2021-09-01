Last October, Waverly-Shell Rock was stunned by Gilbert during a three-set sweep in the Class 4A, Region 5 final.
The Go-Hawks watched the visitors celebrate a trip to the 4A state tournament on their home court. A season full of so many positives came to an abrupt end in a matter of hours that night.
Fast-forward to 2021, and the Go-Hawks are hungry to avenge that fateful postseason loss and write a new chapter. They have the talent to do just that.
After posting an overall record of 38-9, including a perfect 12-0 mark inside the Northeast Iowa Conference, the Go-Hawks return all six starters from last season, and they boast a deep bench with plenty of experience.
Among the returners are seniors Annika Behrends, Ashli Harn, Sophie Sedgwick and Avery Beckett, and juniors Ellie Thompson, Brooke Willis, Elizabeth Frerichs and Paige Hendricks.
Behrends, a libero and first team all-NEIC selection a year ago, led 4A with 510 digs during her junior season. Harn, an outside hitter/defensive specialist, was second on the club with 41 ace serves and owned a 95.2% serving efficiency. Sedgwick, a setter and first team all-NEIC selection last season, led the state with 1,012 assists. Beckett, a powerful outside hitter/defensive specialist and also an all-conference selection last year, led the state with 561 kills. Thompson, a middle hitter, posted 44 blocks and 105 kills last season. Willis, a right side hitter, finished with 85 kills and 21 blocks.
Longtime Go-Hawks coach EaVon Woodin likes her team’s overall experience and athleticism, but “we need to keep improving and be focused on each set.”
Woodin is entering her 33rd season at the helm of the program and owns an all-time record of 1,153-310. She will be assisted by Bethany Rewerts, Abbi Grapp and Taylor Biennemann.
Newcomers Averi Weichers, Katelyn Eggena, Ava Kramer and Makayla Wordes also will add more depth off the bench for W-SR.
Woodin wants her team to run a quicker offense with multiple ways to attack from every position on the court. In order to do that, she is stressing more consistent and accurate passing and digging.
The Go-Hawks, who are ranked No. 2 in 4A in the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s preseason rankings, will be pursued by Charles City, Decorah and New Hampton inside the conference.
But the Go-Hawks have their sights set on winning more than just the NEIC this fall.
“(We want to) win the regional and go to state and have a chance of being state champs,” Woodin said.