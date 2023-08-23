4A 15th-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock volleyball had its first serve of the season at Grundy Center for a quad against the host Spartans, AGWSR and Hudson, ultimately coming away winless against the stacked field.
The Go-Hawks opened with Hudson, a Regional semifinalist with 22 wins last season. The first set came down to the wire, yet the Go-Hawks came up just short in a 23-21 loss. The Pirates carried the momentum in a decisive 21-10 second set to deliver W-SR their first loss of the young season. Senior Katelyn Eggena totaled five kills, and junior Sydney Bienemann had 10 assists with six digs.
Next came the 1A fourth-ranked Cougars of AGWSR, a State semifinalist in 2022. The Go-Hawks once again opened with a competitive first set, matching each of AGWSR’s rallies until the last moments as errors piled up points for the Cougars in a 21-18 set win. Kill errors continued to hurt W-SR in the second set as AGWSR built up a comfortable lead to win 21-13. Eggena again led the Go-Hawks with five kills, while senior Maddie Leary had eight digs and Bienemann eight assists.
The final match of the evening saw W-SR face host Grundy Center, a Regional finalist the past three seasons and currently ranked third in 2A. The Spartans showed why they are given such a high rank this preseason as they kept the Go-Hawks out of system and unable to rally back. W-SR had four kills total, but did find success serving with all 17 attempts getting over the net and three aces.
The Go-Hawks (0-3) will be back in action with another quad at Marshalltown on Thursday, Aug. 31.